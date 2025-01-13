Streaming ahead: most anticipated streaming series and TV shows in 2025

Must-see TV streaming in 2025:
Drama
The Pitt
Directed by: John Wells
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: 9 January
The daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients.
Severance – Season 2
Directed by: Ben Stiller
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 17 January
Armed with invaluable information from the outside world, Dylan is motivated to learn more about his outie’s family. Irving is heartbroken that his severed soulmate has another man at home. Helly is horrified by the knowledge that her outie, Helena Eagan, is Lumon’s future CEO. And Mark, still eager to explore his feelings for Helly, returns to office following the unshakable revelation that Wellness Director Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) is his outie’s wife, Gemma.
American Primeval
Directed by: Mark L. Smith
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 9 January
This Netflix series follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.
Madam
Directed by: Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton
Where to watch: 9Now
Premiere date: TBC
American Mackenzie Leigh (Rachel Griffiths) lives in small-town New Zealand with her husband, Rob (Martin Henderson), and their two sons. However, when Mack discovers Rob has been seeing a sex worker, she’s not angry but surprisingly inspired. With no money and no experience, Mack forges Rob’s signature on a home loan, leases a motel, and recruits an eclectic mix of mostly rookie sex workers for her own ‘feminist, ethical brothel.’
Asura
Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 9 January
Four sisters face turbulence when their father’s affair is exposed. Embodying the tumultuous ‘asura’ demigods, they clash over differing outlooks on love yet find moments of connection amid conflict and growth. Adapted and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda (Monster).
Outrageous
Directed by: Joss Agnew and Ellie Heydon
Where to watch: Britbox
Premiere date: TBC
Based on the story of the Mitford sisters, six sisters who refused to play by the rules and whose often-scandalous lives made headlines around the world. Set in the 1930s, it is a tale of betrayal, scandal, heartache and even imprisonment.
Lord of the Flies
Directed by: Marc Munden
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
The series tells the story of a group of young boys who find themselves stranded on a tropical island that is unoccupied. The group gradually slide into anarchy as social conventions disappear and attempts to rule responsibly fail.
Watson
Directed by: Craig Sweeny
Where to watch: Network 10
Premiere date: 26 January
The series, described as a ‘medical drama with detective elements’, is centered around the character of Dr. John Watson from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. It is the second CBS series to adapt the Holmes stories, after Elementary. While the two programs are otherwise unrelated, their creative teams overlap.
Toxic Town
Directed by: Minkie Spiro
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: TBC
The tragic toxic waste case in the East Midlands and three mothers fighting for the justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were subsequently found to be three times higher than those of children born.
White Lotus – Season 3
Directed by: Mike White
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: 16 February
The exploits of various guests and employees of a luxury resort over the span of a week. This season is set in Thailand.
Suits: LA
Directed by: Aaron Korsh and Victoria Mahoney
Where to watch: Seven and 7Plus
Premiere date: 23 February
Suits LA centres around Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has relocated to Los Angeles to build a legal empire specialising in criminal and entertainment law.
Prime Target
Directed by: Steve Thompson
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 22 January
A post-graduate mathematics student discovers an effort being made to destroy his work in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world.
Paradise
Directed by: Dan Fogelman
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 28 January
This drama series follows a Secret Service Agent assigned to the protection detail of a former President.
Your Friends & Neighbours
Directed by: Jonathan Tropper
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 11 April
After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.
Zero Day
Directed by: Lesli Linka Glatter
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 20 February
An upcoming American political thriller television series created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt for Netflix, and starring Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan. It is described as a political conspiracy thriller centering on a devastating global cyberattack.
The Hardacres
Directed by: Rachel Carey and Kieron J. Walsh
Where to watch: Britbox
Premiere date: 7 October
A working class family in 1890s Yorkshire move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate.
Sherlock & Daughter
Directed by: Bryn Higgins
Where to watch: SBS OnDemand
Premiere date: TBC
Sherlock Holmes faces a sinister case that risks his friends’ lives. His American daughter, Amelia Holmes, joins him in trying to solver her mother’s murder. Despite their differences, they work together to uncover a conspiracy.
The Assassin
Directed by: Harry and Jack Williams
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
In The Assassin, Keeley Hawes plays Julie, a retired assassin who is reluctantly reunited with her estranged son, Edward (Freddy Highmore), who has traveled from England with unsettling questions about his past. As Edward struggles to break through his mother’s emotional walls, a deadly twist forces them both to flee the island and embark on a perilous journey together.
Wisting – Season 5
Directed by: Trygve Allister Diesen
Where to watch: SBS OnDemand
Premiere date: April
Wisting Season 5 continues the gritty Scandinavian noir crime drama, following Detective William Wisting as he unravels complex cases.
Horror, sci-fi and fantasy
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Directed by: N/A
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 10 January
A horror series telling the story of a group of five high school students who unleash supernatural forces upon their town. Now, they must work together in order to save it.
Andor – Season 2
Directed by: Tony Gilroy
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: TBC
The series follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that lead to the events of the two films, exploring how he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire and how the wider Rebel Alliance is formed. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One.
Star Trek: Section 31
Directed by: Olatunde Osunsanmi
Where to watch: Paramount+
Premiere date: 24 January
A spin-off from the series Star Trek: Discovery, the film is set in the franchise’s ‘lost era’ between the Star Trek: The Original Series films and the series Star Trek: The Next Generation. It follows Philippa Georgiou as she works with Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, and must face the sins of her past. Michelle Yeoh stars as Georgiou, reprising her role from Discovery.
The Wheel of Time – Season 3
Directed by: Ciaran Donnelly, Thomas Napper, Marta Cunningham
Where to watch: Prime Video
Premiere date: 13 March
After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.
As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark …no matter the cost.
Daredevil: Born Again
Directed by: Dario Scardapane
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 4 March
Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.
Comedy and satire
Abbott Elementary – Season 4
Directed by: Randall Einhorn and Matt Sohn
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: January
Abbott Elementary is presented in a mockumentary format and follows a documentary crew recording the lives of teachers working in underfunded schools including the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school.
High Potential
Directed by: Drew Goddard
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 23 January
Thanks to her exceptional mind, single-mom-of-three Morgan is able to help solve a crime as she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.
The Studio
Directed by: Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 26 March
Seth Rogen leads this satirical series centred on a Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together. Co-stars Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) alongside Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies).
Government Cheese
Directed by: Paul Hunter
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 16 April
Hampton Chambers is a newly released ex-convict striving to leave his criminal history behind and reunite with his family. Amidst this struggle, he grapples with frequent inexplicable moments of divine intervention.
The Paper
Directed by: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
The Paper is an upcoming American mockumentary sitcom series – a follow-up of the American mockumentary series The Office. The series will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
Directed by: Rob McElhenney
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere date: 29 January
A comedy series that revolves around the development of a popular online multiplayer game. The show is set at the studio behind Mythic Quest, where the eccentric team members face various challenges while managing the game’s continuous evolution.
Running Point
Directed by: Mindy Kaling and David Stassen
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: TBC
Isla Gordon, overlooked her whole life, is appointed President of the LA Waves basketball team, a family business. She aims to prove she was the right choice despite skepticism. Stars Kate Hudson and Brenda Song.
And Just Like That… – Season 3
Directed by: Darren Star
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: TBC
Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, the women of Sex and the City make their transition from a life of liberation and friendship in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
The Residence
Directed by: Paul William Davies
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 20 March
132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with skeptical FBI special agent Edwin Park to untangle an intriguing murder mystery.
How to get to Heaven from Belfast
Directed by: Michael Lennox
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: TBC
Three lifelong friends reunite after the death of an old classmate turns a wake into a dark mystery. They embark on a thrilling adventure across Ireland, piecing together enigmatic truths amid complicated lives. Created by Lisa McGee (Derry Girls).
XO, Kitty – Season 2
Directed by: Jennifer Arnold and Jeff Chan
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 16 January
Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah.
For the kids
Do Not Watch This Show
Directed by: Leo Baker
Where to watch: ABC
Premiere date: TBC
Like the books, the series revolves around a blue monster named Wizz who is desperate for the viewers to stop watching the show. In each episode, Wizz is trying to stop the viewer from watching this show through a series of silly fibs and shenanigans that are fun for children to outsmart. Created by Andy Lee.
Animation
Sakamoto Days
Directed by: Masaki Watanabe
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 11 January
The man who was feared by all villains, and revered by all hitmen, one day, fell in love. When Sakamoto met Aoi the convenience store clerk, it was love at first sight; and just like that, he retired … or did he?
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Directed by: Jeff Trammell
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 29 January
The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.
My Melody & Kuromi
Directed by: Tomoki Misato
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: July
My Melody & Kuromi brings the beloved Sanrio characters to life in a charming stop-motion animation series. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi, the series takes viewers on an adventure in Mariland, their whimsical home.
The Eyes of Wakanda
Directed by: Todd Harris
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere date: 6 August
The Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors, carry out dangerous missions around the world to retrieve vibranium artifacts throughout history.
Invincible – Season 3
Directed by: Robert Kirkman
Where to watch: Prime Video
Premiere date: 6 February
Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson is just like every guy his age, except that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.
Documentary
2.6 Seconds
Directed by: N/A
Where to watch: SBS
Premiere date: TBC
2.6 Seconds is the story of how the paths of 19-year-old Warlpiri Luritja teenager, Kumanjayi Walker, and Zachary Rolfe, the 27-year-old police officer, came to cross. It traces the tearing apart of their lives and that of their families, and the clash of two notions of justice. It is a case that reaches far beyond these two men to tell a deeply compelling, insightful and confronting story about the country both were born into.
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Directed by: Robert Alexander, Neil Berkeley, Marshall Curry and Jason Zeldes
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: 16 January
This docuseries explores the iconic Saturday Night Live, showcasing the audition process, writing, infamous sketches, and the pivotal 11th season that cemented the show’s DNA under Lorne Michaels’ leadership. Stars SNL faves like Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell. Fred Armisen, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, and Bill Hader.
The Idea of Australia
Directed by: N/A
Where to watch: SBS
Premiere date: TBC
Presented by Rachel Griffiths, The Idea of Australia is a bold and provocative four-part series that explores the myths that bind Australia and the events and people that have shaped our democracy, place in the world, cultural identity and the relationship between non-Indigenous and First Nations peoples.
Australian-made
Apple Cider Vinegar
Directed by: Samantha Strauss
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere date: 6 February
The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true. Stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Directed by: Justin Kurzel
Where to watch: Prime Video
Premiere date: TBC
Set in the Burma Railway in 1943 and across the Pacific during World War II, this drama series charts the cruelty of war, the tenuousness of life and the impossibility of love, as seen through the eyes of an Australian doctor and prisoner of war.
All Her Fault
Directed by: Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: TBC
Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue to pick up her son Milo from a play date, but the woman who answers doesn’t have Milo, sparking a parent’s nightmare.
The Role of a Lifetime
Directed by:
Where to watch: ABC
Premiere date: TBC
Beloved Australian comedians take on the mission of rewriting the rule book in the face of uncharted territory, breathing life into common parenting dilemmas through a series of scripted comedy sketches.
Ghosts Australia
Directed by: N/A
Where to watch: Paramount+
Premiere date: TBC
Kate inherits a haunted mansion and gains the ability to see ghosts. With her partner Sean, she plans to convert it into a boutique hotel, unaware of the spirits’ presence and their potential impact on their lives. No cast or creative talent has been disclosed, nor a production schedule.
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Directed by: Gracie Otto, Anne Renton, Trent O’Donnell and Corrie Chen
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: 20 February
Siblings working as detectives in a small town navigate quirky locals, limited resources, their strained relationship, and their father, who’s the police chief, in this comedic crime procedural.
The Family Next Door
Directed by: Emma Freeman
Where to watch: ABC
Premiere date: TBC
Tells the story of enigmatic Isabelle who moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighbouring families.
Sunny Nights
Directed by: Trent O’Donnell
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
Martin and Vicki Marvin are an American brother-sister duo who relocate to Sydney hoping to establish a spray tan business. They find themselves entangled with all the wrong people, trying to stay alive, out of jail, and in the black. Stars Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden.
Watching You
Directed by: N/A
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
After her passionate one-night stand is captured by hidden cameras, Lina sets out to unmask an insidious voyeur who threatens to destroy her life. Based on J.P Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You is a gripping psychological thriller.
Moonbird
Directed by: Nathan Maynard and Adam Thompson
Where to watch: NITV, SBS On Demand and SBS Viceland
Premiere date: TBC
An eleven year old pakana boy takes on the responsibilities of an adult when his father drowns on a remote muttonbird island in Bass Strait.
The Last Anniversary
Directed by: John Polson
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: TBC
Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.
Invisible Boys
Directed by: Nicholas Verso
Where to watch: Stan
Premiere date: TBC
Everyone in a small town assumes they know you, but when a closeted gay adolescent hooks up with a married guy, it has far-reaching effects for a group of teens who were previously invisible.
Warm Props
Directed by: Jub Clerc
Where to watch: SBS, NITV
Premiere date: TBC
The series follows Charlie Flogim, who returns to her hometown of Broome for a chaotic film shoot. There, she must face her past, including a narcissistic boss who threatens her career and personal life.
Mix Tape
Directed by: Lucy Gaffy
Where to watch: Binge
Premiere date: TBC
In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.