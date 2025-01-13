Streaming ahead: most anticipated streaming series and TV shows in 2025

Drama

The Pitt

The Pitt. Image: Binge

Directed by: John Wells

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: 9 January

The daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients.

Severance – Season 2

Severance – Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Directed by: Ben Stiller

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 17 January

Armed with invaluable information from the outside world, Dylan is motivated to learn more about his outie’s family. Irving is heartbroken that his severed soulmate has another man at home. Helly is horrified by the knowledge that her outie, Helena Eagan, is Lumon’s future CEO. And Mark, still eager to explore his feelings for Helly, returns to office following the unshakable revelation that Wellness Director Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) is his outie’s wife, Gemma.

American Primeval

American Primeval. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Mark L. Smith

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 9 January

This Netflix series follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.

Madam

Madam. Image: 9Network

Directed by: Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton

Where to watch: 9Now

Premiere date: TBC

American Mackenzie Leigh (Rachel Griffiths) lives in small-town New Zealand with her husband, Rob (Martin Henderson), and their two sons. However, when Mack discovers Rob has been seeing a sex worker, she’s not angry but surprisingly inspired. With no money and no experience, Mack forges Rob’s signature on a home loan, leases a motel, and recruits an eclectic mix of mostly rookie sex workers for her own ‘feminist, ethical brothel.’

Asura

Asura. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 9 January

Four sisters face turbulence when their father’s affair is exposed. Embodying the tumultuous ‘asura’ demigods, they clash over differing outlooks on love yet find moments of connection amid conflict and growth. Adapted and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda (Monster).

Outrageous

Outrageous. Image: Britbox

Directed by: Joss Agnew and Ellie Heydon

Where to watch: Britbox

Premiere date: TBC

Based on the story of the Mitford sisters, six sisters who refused to play by the rules and whose often-scandalous lives made headlines around the world. Set in the 1930s, it is a tale of betrayal, scandal, heartache and even imprisonment.

Lord of the Flies

Lord of the Flies, behind the scenes. Image: Stan

Directed by: Marc Munden

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

The series tells the story of a group of young boys who find themselves stranded on a tropical island that is unoccupied. The group gradually slide into anarchy as social conventions disappear and attempts to rule responsibly fail.

Watson

Watson. Image: Network 10

Directed by: Craig Sweeny

Where to watch: Network 10

Premiere date: 26 January

The series, described as a ‘medical drama with detective elements’, is centered around the character of Dr. John Watson from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. It is the second CBS series to adapt the Holmes stories, after Elementary. While the two programs are otherwise unrelated, their creative teams overlap.

Toxic Town

Toxic Town. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Minkie Spiro

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: TBC

The tragic toxic waste case in the East Midlands and three mothers fighting for the justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were subsequently found to be three times higher than those of children born.

White Lotus – Season 3

The White Lotus – Season 3. Image: Binge

Directed by: Mike White

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: 16 February

The exploits of various guests and employees of a luxury resort over the span of a week. This season is set in Thailand.

Suits: LA

Suits: LA. Image: Seven and 7Plus

Directed by: Aaron Korsh and Victoria Mahoney

Where to watch: Seven and 7Plus

Premiere date: 23 February

Suits LA centres around Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has relocated to Los Angeles to build a legal empire specialising in criminal and entertainment law.

Prime Target

Prime Target. Image: Apple TV+

Directed by: Steve Thompson

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 22 January

A post-graduate mathematics student discovers an effort being made to destroy his work in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world.

Paradise

Paradise. Image: Hulu/Disney+

Directed by: Dan Fogelman

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 28 January

This drama series follows a Secret Service Agent assigned to the protection detail of a former President.

Your Friends & Neighbours

Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+

Directed by: Jonathan Tropper

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 11 April

After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Zero Day

Zero Day. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Lesli Linka Glatter

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 20 February

An upcoming American political thriller television series created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt for Netflix, and starring Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan. It is described as a political conspiracy thriller centering on a devastating global cyberattack.

The Hardacres

The Hardacres. Image: Britbox

Directed by: Rachel Carey and Kieron J. Walsh

Where to watch: Britbox

Premiere date: 7 October

A working class family in 1890s Yorkshire move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate.

Sherlock & Daughter

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: CW/SBS

Directed by: Bryn Higgins

Where to watch: SBS OnDemand

Premiere date: TBC

Sherlock Holmes faces a sinister case that risks his friends’ lives. His American daughter, Amelia Holmes, joins him in trying to solver her mother’s murder. Despite their differences, they work together to uncover a conspiracy.

The Assassin

Directed by: Harry and Jack Williams

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

In The Assassin, Keeley Hawes plays Julie, a retired assassin who is reluctantly reunited with her estranged son, Edward (Freddy Highmore), who has traveled from England with unsettling questions about his past. As Edward struggles to break through his mother’s emotional walls, a deadly twist forces them both to flee the island and embark on a perilous journey together.

Wisting – Season 5

Wisting – Season 5. Image: SBS

Directed by: Trygve Allister Diesen

Where to watch: SBS OnDemand

Premiere date: April

Wisting Season 5 continues the gritty Scandinavian noir crime drama, following Detective William Wisting as he unravels complex cases.

Horror, sci-fi and fantasy

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

David Schwimmer in Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Directed by: N/A

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 10 January

A horror series telling the story of a group of five high school students who unleash supernatural forces upon their town. Now, they must work together in order to save it.

Andor – Season 2

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Andor. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Tony Gilroy

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: TBC

The series follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that lead to the events of the two films, exploring how he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire and how the wider Rebel Alliance is formed. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

Star Trek: Section 31

Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+

Directed by: Olatunde Osunsanmi

Where to watch: Paramount+

Premiere date: 24 January

A spin-off from the series Star Trek: Discovery, the film is set in the franchise’s ‘lost era’ between the Star Trek: The Original Series films and the series Star Trek: The Next Generation. It follows Philippa Georgiou as she works with Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, and must face the sins of her past. Michelle Yeoh stars as Georgiou, reprising her role from Discovery.

The Wheel of Time – Season 3

Wheel of Time. Image: Prime Video

Directed by: Ciaran Donnelly, Thomas Napper, Marta Cunningham

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premiere date: 13 March

After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark …no matter the cost.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Dario Scardapane

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 4 March

Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Comedy and satire

Abbott Elementary – Season 4

Abbott Elementary. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Randall Einhorn and Matt Sohn

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: January

Abbott Elementary is presented in a mockumentary format and follows a documentary crew recording the lives of teachers working in underfunded schools including the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school.

High Potential

High Potential. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Drew Goddard

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 23 January

Thanks to her exceptional mind, single-mom-of-three Morgan is able to help solve a crime as she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.

The Studio

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+

Directed by: Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 26 March

Seth Rogen leads this satirical series centred on a Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together. Co-stars Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) alongside Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Government Cheese

Government Cheese. Image: Apple TV+

Directed by: Paul Hunter

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 16 April

Hampton Chambers is a newly released ex-convict striving to leave his criminal history behind and reunite with his family. Amidst this struggle, he grapples with frequent inexplicable moments of divine intervention.

The Paper

Directed by: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

The Paper is an upcoming American mockumentary sitcom series – a follow-up of the American mockumentary series The Office. The series will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Mythic Quest. Image: Apple TV+

Directed by: Rob McElhenney

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: 29 January

A comedy series that revolves around the development of a popular online multiplayer game. The show is set at the studio behind Mythic Quest, where the eccentric team members face various challenges while managing the game’s continuous evolution.

Running Point

Running Point. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Mindy Kaling and David Stassen

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: TBC

Isla Gordon, overlooked her whole life, is appointed President of the LA Waves basketball team, a family business. She aims to prove she was the right choice despite skepticism. Stars Kate Hudson and Brenda Song.

And Just Like That… – Season 3

And Just Like That… Image: Binge

Directed by: Darren Star

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: TBC

Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, the women of Sex and the City make their transition from a life of liberation and friendship in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The Residence

The Residence. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Paul William Davies

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 20 March

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with skeptical FBI special agent Edwin Park to untangle an intriguing murder mystery.

How to get to Heaven from Belfast

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast, behind the scenes. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Michael Lennox

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: TBC

Three lifelong friends reunite after the death of an old classmate turns a wake into a dark mystery. They embark on a thrilling adventure across Ireland, piecing together enigmatic truths amid complicated lives. Created by Lisa McGee (Derry Girls).

XO, Kitty – Season 2

Xo, Kitty. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Jennifer Arnold and Jeff Chan

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 16 January

Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah.

For the kids

Do Not Watch This Show

Directed by: Leo Baker

Where to watch: ABC

Premiere date: TBC

Like the books, the series revolves around a blue monster named Wizz who is desperate for the viewers to stop watching the show. In each episode, Wizz is trying to stop the viewer from watching this show through a series of silly fibs and shenanigans that are fun for children to outsmart. Created by Andy Lee.

Animation

Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Masaki Watanabe

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 11 January

The man who was feared by all villains, and revered by all hitmen, one day, fell in love. When Sakamoto met Aoi the convenience store clerk, it was love at first sight; and just like that, he retired … or did he?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Jeff Trammell

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 29 January

The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

My Melody & Kuromi

My Melody & Kuromi. Image: Netflix

Directed by: Tomoki Misato

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: July

My Melody & Kuromi brings the beloved Sanrio characters to life in a charming stop-motion animation series. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi, the series takes viewers on an adventure in Mariland, their whimsical home.

The Eyes of Wakanda

The Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Disney+

Directed by: Todd Harris

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: 6 August

The Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors, carry out dangerous missions around the world to retrieve vibranium artifacts throughout history.

Invincible – Season 3

Invincible. Image: Prime Video

Directed by: Robert Kirkman

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premiere date: 6 February

Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson is just like every guy his age, except that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Documentary

2.6 Seconds

2.6 Seconds. Photo credit: Jesse Marlow. SBS

Directed by: N/A

Where to watch: SBS

Premiere date: TBC

2.6 Seconds is the story of how the paths of 19-year-old Warlpiri Luritja teenager, Kumanjayi Walker, and Zachary Rolfe, the 27-year-old police officer, came to cross. It traces the tearing apart of their lives and that of their families, and the clash of two notions of justice. It is a case that reaches far beyond these two men to tell a deeply compelling, insightful and confronting story about the country both were born into.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

SNL50. Image: Binge

Directed by: Robert Alexander, Neil Berkeley, Marshall Curry and Jason Zeldes

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: 16 January

This docuseries explores the iconic Saturday Night Live, showcasing the audition process, writing, infamous sketches, and the pivotal 11th season that cemented the show’s DNA under Lorne Michaels’ leadership. Stars SNL faves like Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell. Fred Armisen, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, and Bill Hader.

The Idea of Australia

Directed by: N/A

Where to watch: SBS

Premiere date: TBC

Presented by Rachel Griffiths, The Idea of Australia is a bold and provocative four-part series that explores the myths that bind Australia and the events and people that have shaped our democracy, place in the world, cultural identity and the relationship between non-Indigenous and First Nations peoples.

Australian-made

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix.

Directed by: Samantha Strauss

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: 6 February

The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true. Stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Prime Video.

Directed by: Justin Kurzel

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premiere date: TBC

Set in the Burma Railway in 1943 and across the Pacific during World War II, this drama series charts the cruelty of war, the tenuousness of life and the impossibility of love, as seen through the eyes of an Australian doctor and prisoner of war.

All Her Fault

Directed by: Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: TBC

Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue to pick up her son Milo from a play date, but the woman who answers doesn’t have Milo, sparking a parent’s nightmare.

The Role of a Lifetime

Directed by:

Where to watch: ABC

Premiere date: TBC

Beloved Australian comedians take on the mission of rewriting the rule book in the face of uncharted territory, breathing life into common parenting dilemmas through a series of scripted comedy sketches.

Ghosts Australia

Directed by: N/A

Where to watch: Paramount+

Premiere date: TBC

Kate inherits a haunted mansion and gains the ability to see ghosts. With her partner Sean, she plans to convert it into a boutique hotel, unaware of the spirits’ presence and their potential impact on their lives. No cast or creative talent has been disclosed, nor a production schedule.

Good Cop/Bad Cop

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan

Directed by: Gracie Otto, Anne Renton, Trent O’Donnell and Corrie Chen

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: 20 February

Siblings working as detectives in a small town navigate quirky locals, limited resources, their strained relationship, and their father, who’s the police chief, in this comedic crime procedural.

The Family Next Door

Teresa Palmer as Isabelle in The Family Next Door. Photo credit Sarah Entiknapp.

Directed by: Emma Freeman

Where to watch: ABC

Premiere date: TBC

Tells the story of enigmatic Isabelle who moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighbouring families.

Sunny Nights

Sunny Nights. Image: Stan

Directed by: Trent O’Donnell

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

Martin and Vicki Marvin are an American brother-sister duo who relocate to Sydney hoping to establish a spray tan business. They find themselves entangled with all the wrong people, trying to stay alive, out of jail, and in the black. Stars Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden.

Watching You

Directed by: N/A

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

After her passionate one-night stand is captured by hidden cameras, Lina sets out to unmask an insidious voyeur who threatens to destroy her life. Based on J.P Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You is a gripping psychological thriller.

Moonbird

Moonbird. Image: SBS/NITV

Directed by: Nathan Maynard and Adam Thompson

Where to watch: NITV, SBS On Demand and SBS Viceland

Premiere date: TBC

An eleven year old pakana boy takes on the responsibilities of an adult when his father drowns on a remote muttonbird island in Bass Strait.

The Last Anniversary

Directed by: John Polson

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: TBC

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Invisible Boys

Directed by: Nicholas Verso

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: TBC

Everyone in a small town assumes they know you, but when a closeted gay adolescent hooks up with a married guy, it has far-reaching effects for a group of teens who were previously invisible.

Warm Props

Directed by: Jub Clerc

Where to watch: SBS, NITV

Premiere date: TBC

The series follows Charlie Flogim, who returns to her hometown of Broome for a chaotic film shoot. There, she must face her past, including a narcissistic boss who threatens her career and personal life.

Mix Tape

Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess in Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Directed by: Lucy Gaffy

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: TBC

In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.