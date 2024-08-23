Stan’s The Assassin is currently filming in Greece

Stan has officially kicked off production on its latest original series, The Assassin, a drama set against the backdrop of a remote Greek island.

The series stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Scoop) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel) in what is described as a tense, action-packed story of family secrets and survival.

In The Assassin, Hawes plays Julie, a retired assassin who is reluctantly reunited with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), who has traveled from England with unsettling questions about his past. As Edward struggles to break through his mother’s emotional walls, a deadly twist forces them both to flee the island and embark on a perilous journey together. Their tense relationship is pushed to its limits as they uncover a dark conspiracy that threatens not just their lives, but the fragile bond between them. But just when they think they’ve faced the worst, a new and even greater danger emerges, threatening to tear them apart forever.

Joining Hawes and Highmore in this six-part series are Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist, Baby Reindeer), Gina Gershon (Riverdale, New Amsterdam), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost), Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones), and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die).

The Assassin is produced by Two Brothers Pictures, an All3Media company, for Prime Video, in collaboration with All3Media International, ZDF, and Stan.

The six-part series is written and created by Harry and Jack Williams (The Tourist, Boat Story, The Missing), alongside Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve, Sweetpea) and Hamish Wright (Significant Other), who also serve as executive producers.

Selina Lim (Sex Education) contributes as a writer, with Sarah Hammond (The Tourist, Boat Story) and Daisy Mount (Wilderness, The Rig) overseeing production as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures. Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore also take on executive producer roles.

Cailah Scobie, Stan’s Chief Content Officer, said: ‘After the enormous success of The Tourist, Stan is thrilled to bring the genre-defining brilliance of Harry and Jack Williams back to Australian screens with The Assassin.

‘With an exceptional cast led by Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, we can’t wait to deliver this edge-of-your-seat family thriller to our audience.’

The production team includes Nige Watson (One Day) as producer, with Lisa Mulcahy (The Tourist) directing the first three episodes, and Daniel Nettheim (Critical Incident, The Tourist) helming the final three. The casting is by Kelly Valentine Hendry (Bridgerton) and Jessica Mescall (Mary & George). Greek service support is provided by Faliro House Productions.

The Stan Original Series The Assassin is currently filming in Greece.