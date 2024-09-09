Stan: top new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Game Night (9 September)

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. Watch the trailer.

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (10 September)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (11 September)

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Watch the trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (14 September)

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

The Valley of Sin (15 September)

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

Stan: recently added

The Hours (2 September)

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

Rev – Seasons 1–3 (3 September)

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

Triangle (4 September)

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Dune: Part 1 (7 September)

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Revealed: KillJoy (8 September)

Documentary. A film exploring the story of Australian Kathryn Joy, whose father killed their mother when they were three months old. Spanning over 40 years, Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story. Watch the trailer.

Copa 71 (1 September)

Film (2023). A documentary featuring the pioneering women who participated in the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament watched by record crowds before being written out of sporting history. Starring Elvira Aracen, Janice Barton and Brandi Chastain.

Stop Making Sense – 4K Remaster (1 September)

Film (2024). Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film of Talking Heads was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.