News

 > Features

Stan: the 5 best films to stream right now

From Twister to Pitch Perfect, here's five films newly added to Stan that you should watch now.
9 Oct 2024 15:03
Silvi Vann-Wall
Twister (1996). Image: Warner Bros./United International Pictures/Stan

Streaming

Twister (1996). Image: Warner Bros./United International Pictures/Stan

Share Icon

Whether you’re looking for spooky gothic romance, meaty dramas, or feel good sing-alongs, here are our five top picks of the best movies recently added to the Australian streaming service Stan.

Twister

An unprecedented series of violent tornadoes is sweeping across Oklahoma. Tornado chasers, headed by Dr. Jo Harding, attempt to release a groundbreaking device that will allow them to track them and create a more advanced warning system. They are joined by Jo’s soon to be ex-husband Bill, a former tornado chaser himself, and his girlfriend Melissa.

Director: Jan de Bont
Year: 1996
Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 113m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Heroic

Luis, an 18-year-old Mexican boy with indigenous roots, enters the Heroico Military College with the hope of securing a better future. There, he encounters a rigid and institutionally violent system designed to make him a perfect soldier.

Director: David Zonana
Year: 2023
Cast: Santiago Sandoval, Fernando Cuautle
Classification: MA
Country: Mexico/Sweden
Runtime: 88m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

The Wedding Singer

Robbie, a local rock star turned wedding singer, is dumped on the day of his wedding. Meanwhile, waitress Julia finally sets a wedding date with her fiancée Glenn. When Julia and Robbie meet and hit it off, they find that things are more complicated than anybody thought.

Director: Frank Coraci
Year: 1998
Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Queen of the Damned

Lestat (of Interview with the Vampire fame) finds acceptance in a tattooed and pierced world, rekindling the desires of all-powerful Akasha.

Director: Michael Rymer
Year: 2002
Cast: Stuart Townsend, Aaliyah
Classification: M
Country: USA/Australia
Runtime: 101m
Rotten tomatoes score: 17%…though the audience score gives it a more generous percentage of 66%.

ScreenHub: Interview with the Vampire S2, AMC+ review: devil is in the details

Pitch Perfect 2

The Bellas are back, and they are better than ever. After being humiliated in front of none other than the President of the United States of America, the Bellas are taken out of the Aca-Circuit. In order to clear their name, and regain their status, the Bellas take on a seemingly impossible task: winning an international competition no American team has ever won.

Director: Elizabeth Banks
Year: 2015
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 115m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

You can stream any of the above films right now on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Mummy (1991). Image: Universal Pictures/Prime Video
Features

Prime Video: the 5 best films to stream right now

The Mummy, Challengers, Basic Instinct and more have just arrived on Prime.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Boy and the Heron. Image: Netflix
Features

Netflix: the 5 best films to stream right now

The Boy and The Heron, The Fabelmans, The Addams Family and more have just arrived on Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall
How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.
News

How to Make Gravy: Binge reveals trailer for Australian Paul Kelly film

How to Make Gravy, a film based on the Paul Kelly song, will premiere on Binge in December 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Gastronauts. Image: Dropout
News

Dropout: Gastronauts sets the table for cackling culinary chaos

Comedians and cooking: what could go wrong? New Dropout show Gastronauts aims to find out.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Sopranos. Image: HBO.
Features

The Sopranos in 2024: young people see the show with fresh eyes

The Sopranos is enjoying a bigger revival than any of its early 2000s contemporaries – but what do new audiences…

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login