Stan: the 5 best films to stream right now

Whether you’re looking for spooky gothic romance, meaty dramas, or feel good sing-alongs, here are our five top picks of the best movies recently added to the Australian streaming service Stan.
Twister
An unprecedented series of violent tornadoes is sweeping across Oklahoma. Tornado chasers, headed by Dr. Jo Harding, attempt to release a groundbreaking device that will allow them to track them and create a more advanced warning system. They are joined by Jo’s soon to be ex-husband Bill, a former tornado chaser himself, and his girlfriend Melissa.
Director: Jan de Bont
Year: 1996
Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 113m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%
Heroic
Luis, an 18-year-old Mexican boy with indigenous roots, enters the Heroico Military College with the hope of securing a better future. There, he encounters a rigid and institutionally violent system designed to make him a perfect soldier.
Director: David Zonana
Year: 2023
Cast: Santiago Sandoval, Fernando Cuautle
Classification: MA
Country: Mexico/Sweden
Runtime: 88m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%
The Wedding Singer
Robbie, a local rock star turned wedding singer, is dumped on the day of his wedding. Meanwhile, waitress Julia finally sets a wedding date with her fiancée Glenn. When Julia and Robbie meet and hit it off, they find that things are more complicated than anybody thought.
Director: Frank Coraci
Year: 1998
Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%
Queen of the Damned
Lestat (of Interview with the Vampire fame) finds acceptance in a tattooed and pierced world, rekindling the desires of all-powerful Akasha.
Director: Michael Rymer
Year: 2002
Cast: Stuart Townsend, Aaliyah
Classification: M
Country: USA/Australia
Runtime: 101m
Rotten tomatoes score: 17%…though the audience score gives it a more generous percentage of 66%.
Pitch Perfect 2
The Bellas are back, and they are better than ever. After being humiliated in front of none other than the President of the United States of America, the Bellas are taken out of the Aca-Circuit. In order to clear their name, and regain their status, the Bellas take on a seemingly impossible task: winning an international competition no American team has ever won.
Director: Elizabeth Banks
Year: 2015
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 115m
Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%
