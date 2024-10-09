Stan: the 5 best films to stream right now

Whether you’re looking for spooky gothic romance, meaty dramas, or feel good sing-alongs, here are our five top picks of the best movies recently added to the Australian streaming service Stan.

Twister

An unprecedented series of violent tornadoes is sweeping across Oklahoma. Tornado chasers, headed by Dr. Jo Harding, attempt to release a groundbreaking device that will allow them to track them and create a more advanced warning system. They are joined by Jo’s soon to be ex-husband Bill, a former tornado chaser himself, and his girlfriend Melissa.

Director: Jan de Bont

Year: 1996

Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 113m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Heroic

Luis, an 18-year-old Mexican boy with indigenous roots, enters the Heroico Military College with the hope of securing a better future. There, he encounters a rigid and institutionally violent system designed to make him a perfect soldier.

Director: David Zonana

Year: 2023

Cast: Santiago Sandoval, Fernando Cuautle

Classification: MA

Country: Mexico/Sweden

Runtime: 88m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

The Wedding Singer

Robbie, a local rock star turned wedding singer, is dumped on the day of his wedding. Meanwhile, waitress Julia finally sets a wedding date with her fiancée Glenn. When Julia and Robbie meet and hit it off, they find that things are more complicated than anybody thought.

Director: Frank Coraci

Year: 1998

Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 97m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Queen of the Damned

Lestat (of Interview with the Vampire fame) finds acceptance in a tattooed and pierced world, rekindling the desires of all-powerful Akasha.

Director: Michael Rymer

Year: 2002

Cast: Stuart Townsend, Aaliyah

Classification: M

Country: USA/Australia

Runtime: 101m

Rotten tomatoes score: 17%…though the audience score gives it a more generous percentage of 66%.

Pitch Perfect 2

The Bellas are back, and they are better than ever. After being humiliated in front of none other than the President of the United States of America, the Bellas are taken out of the Aca-Circuit. In order to clear their name, and regain their status, the Bellas take on a seemingly impossible task: winning an international competition no American team has ever won.

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Year: 2015

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

You can stream any of the above films right now on Stan.