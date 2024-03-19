Stan: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Platform 7 (21 March)

Based on the novel Platform Seven by Louise Doughty, this four-part British psychological thriller follows Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), a young woman trapped as a ghost in a railway station, with no recollection of how she died or why. But after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7, she finds a connection between her own life and the event she just witnessed, as the truth of her past life is gradually revealed.

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet (24 March)

In collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world. Produced and directed by Janine Hosking, Katrina McGowan and Mat Cornwell.

Added last week

Ex On The Beach, US (Seasons 1–3, 13 March)

US reality series based on the British version, where eight single men and women try to find love, but things take an unexpected turn when their former lovers start showing up.

Population 11 (14 March)

Population 11. Image: Stan.

From the director of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and starring Ben Feldman, this new Stan Original series, a 12-part comedy crime thriller inspired by true events. It follows Andy Pruden (Feldman), a suburban bank teller from Ohio USA, who pulls into a tiny outback Australian town to visit his long-lost father, Hugo, only to discover he has vanished. Another outsider Cassie (Perry Mooney) comes to Andy’s aid and they find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

Read: Population 11, Stan review: a comedy-mystery winner

Once were Warriors (14 March)

Movie. Lee Tamahori’s critically acclaimed 1994 NZ film about a family descended from Maori warriors that is bedevilled by a violent father and the societal problems of being treated as outcasts. Based on Alan Duff’s bestselling novel and starring Rena Owen and Temuera Morrison.

The Murder of Lyn Dawson, Season 1, also on 9Now, AppleTV (15 March)

Australian True Crime series. In January 1982 Lynette Dawson disappears. Christopher Dawson tells Lynette’s friends and family that she simply left, and almost everyone believes he is an abandoned husband.