Stan: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Gray (8 March)

Gray follows Cornelia Gray, a highly skilled and deadly former CIA agent who has retreated into hiding after years of service. But when a series of intelligence leaks threaten US national security, Gray is asked to come in from the cold to help uncover the Agency mole, dodging the government agents who suspect her of being a traitor. Starring Patricia Clarkson.

Added last week

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (26 Feb)

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

Read: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live review: a little life left

BMF – Season 3 (1 March)

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

Megamind Rules! – Season 1 (2 March)

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.