News

 > Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 4 to 10 March in Australia.
4 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Gray. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

New this week

Gray (8 March)

Gray follows Cornelia Gray, a highly skilled and deadly former CIA agent who has retreated into hiding after years of service. But when a series of intelligence leaks threaten US national security, Gray is asked to come in from the cold to help uncover the Agency mole, dodging the government agents who suspect her of being a traitor. Starring Patricia Clarkson.

Added last week

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (26 Feb)

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

Read: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live review: a little life left

BMF – Season 3 (1 March)

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

Megamind Rules! – Season 1 (2 March)

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
News

VicScreen: Nick Forward appointed to Board

Forward brings more than a decade of commercial, content, and digital marketing expertise to the Victorian screen development agency.

Paul Dalgarno
danny ramirez in top gun maverick wearing helmet
News

The Last of Us: Season 2 casts Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, and more

More cast members have joined The Last of Us: Season 2 in key roles.

Leah J. Williams
Features

Apples Never Fall, Binge – streaming preview

The new series is the third novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty to be adapted for streaming services in recent…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, ABC iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 4 to 10 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 4 to 10 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login