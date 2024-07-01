Stan: new shows and films streaming July 2024

Your guide to the best new titles streaming on Stan this July.

1 July

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Series. Based on the best-selling novels by Holly Jackson and produced by the multi-award winning Moonage Pictures, the six-part series opens in the aftermath of schoolgirl Andie Bell’s murder by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure he’s guilty and she’s determined to prove it. Starring Emma Myers, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton and Zain Iqbal.

Friends – S1-S10

All ten seasons of the iconic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends: The Reunion

This special finds Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer joined by James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments.

2 July

Strath Lets Flats – S1-3

Series. An incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings-agent works for his family business, Michael and Eagle in this British comedy. Starring Jamie Demetriou, Al Roberts and Natasia Demetriou.

3 July

StartUp – S1-3

Series. A Haitian-American gang lord, adesperate banker and a Cuban-American hacker have to pull forces work to create a new iteration of the American dream. Starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero.

5 July

The Killing Kind

Series. Follows Ingrid Lewis, an attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse. Starring Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan.

6 July

The Zone of Interest

Film (2023). Commandant Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig embark on a ‘dream life’ for their family in a house and garden beside the infamous concentration camp in German-occupied Poland. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller and Johann Karthaus.

7 July

Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media

Docuseries. Eight episodes. When a wealthy Beverly Hills couple was murdered in cold blood while watching TV in their living room, America was shocked … but that was only the beginning of this tragic story. When it was revealed that the culprits were their two beloved sons, a media circus and national obsession were born.

10 July

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us

Documentary. Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called ‘godfathers’ of AI about their hopes and fears, and explores developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

12 July

The Serpent Queen – Season 2

Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Starring Samantha Morton, Raza Jaffrey and Amrita Acharia.

16 July

Field of Dreams

Film (1989). A farmer in Iowa takes a punt by turning his cornfield into a place in which dreams come true. Starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta.

18 July

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story – Season 1

Docuseries. Charting the rise of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell AKA Run DMC from Hollis, Queens, pioneers of new-school hip hop in the 1980s.

19 July

The Client List – S1-2

Series. A single mother in a small Texas town leads a shocking double life. Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Loretta Devine and Colin Egglesfield.

20 July

Arcadian

Film (2024). In a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated, Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquillity by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. Starring Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins and Sadie Soverall.

24 July

Devil’s Peak – Season 1

Series. Detective Benny Griessel hunts a well-meaning vigilante killer whose crimes are gaining popular support. Starring Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna and Shamilla Miller.

26 July – August 11

Olympic Games Paris 2024

Paris 2024 is coming 26 July to Stan Sport, with a comprehensive on demand offering, including full replays, highlights and exclusive minis. The biggest moments will be showcased in 4K Ultra HD, a first for Olympics coverage in Australia, and with the largest range of channels: all events across more than 40 individual sport channels, an exclusive 24/7 Olympic News channel and four live & exclusive feature channels crossing between the big moments. Two exclusive daily shows will also keep fans informed – Olympics Daily and Paris Preview hosted by Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock,joined by a world class lineup of Olympic experts including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen.

27 July

Jerry Maguire

Film (1996). A sports agent has a moral epiphany that leads to him being fired, then works as an independent agent with the only athlete not to abandon him. Starring Tom cruise, Cuba Giiding Jr and Renée Zellweger.

28 July

Bend it like Beckham

Film (2002). In spite of their parents’ ambitions for them, two young women set their sights on a professional football career. Starring Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.