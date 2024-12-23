Stan: new shows & films streaming January 2025

Stan: new in January

1 Jan

Black Snow – Season 2

Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. Watch the Stan trailer.

4 Jan

Burlesque

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

7 Jan

The Neon Demon

Film (2016). Los Angeles newbie and aspiring model Jessie stokes jealousy and rivalry within the fashion industry. Starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

9 Jan

Lie With Me – Season 1

Series. A British couple seeks a fresh start in Australia after infidelity, but the young nanny they hire spells trouble. Starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts.

10 Jan

Protection

Protection. Image: Stan.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

12 Jan

Studio 54: The Documentary

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

13 Jan

The Girl in the Fog

Film (2017). Italian film in which a teenager’s disappearance in an isolated town is investigated by Special agent Vogel. Starring Toni Servillo, Alessio Boni and Lorenzo Richelmy.

14 Jan

Swiss Army Man

Film (2016). A man stranded on a deserted island makes friends with a corpse and the pair set off on a journey to get back home. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

16 Jan

In Our Blood – Season 1

Series. A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts.

21 Jan

Motherland – Seasons 1-3

Series. Middle-class motherhood is examined, with all its flaws and irritants. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Lucy Punch.

23 Jan

The Gold

Series. Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper to uncover how six armed men broke into the security depot to steal a multi-million dollar gold bullion and the aftermath that followed.

24 Jan

The Terminator

Film (1984). An assassin cyborg comes back from the future to find and kill a woman who will give birth to a future resistance fighter who will battle for the survival of humans. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

26 Jan

The Silence of the Lambs

Film (1991). A cannibal and a young FBI cadet have to join forces in order to catch a serial killer. Starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

28 Jan

Tom of Finland

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

30 Jan

All American – Season 7

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be. They’ll attempt to take all they’ve learned in adolescence to settle into their chosen careers and attempt to change the world now they are offically on their own.