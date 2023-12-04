Stan: best streaming shows of 2023

Here are the top five shows to stream on Stan in 2023, as reviewed by ScreenHub authors.

Scrublands – 4 star review

Scrublands. Image: Stan.

‘If you want the pleasures of genre fiction, you have to be willing to go along with the conventions. Scrublands doesn’t break new ground, but if you’re after a solidly entertaining mystery it delivers the goods. There’s a lot going on, the cast is strong, and the priest seems to have only gunned down the town’s scuzziest residents so you know the place was rotten to the core.’

Read: Scrublands, Stan review: it delivers the goods

Wolf Like Me S2 – 4 star review

Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan.

‘Often the term ‘dramedy’ rings alarm bells. This is the good kind – a decent drama with a few jokes mixed in, not a series that isn’t dramatic or funny enough to be either. It helps that the half-hour episodes keep things pretty tightly focused.’

Read: Wolf Like Me, Stan, Season 2 review: a joyous rebirth

Lucky Hank – 4 star review

Lucky Hank. Image: Stan.

‘With so much going on, it’s difficult to figure out exactly where all this is heading, especially as Hank is set up as a man fully aware that he doesn’t have all that much to lose. Fortunately he’s played by Odenkirk, an actor who can sell pretty much anything. A character who can go from depressed dad to snarky boss in a heartbeat is a great showcase for his range. If anything, it feels like this series could push him a little harder towards the darker side of the material.’

Read: Lucky Hank: can Bob Odenkirk revive the campus drama?

Bad Behaviour – 4 star review

Bad Behaviour. Image: Stan.

‘Bad Behaviour has a powerful message: that ‘bad’ and ‘good’ are not intrinsic. Behaving cruelly is easier than striving to be kind, but the series ends on the hopeful possibility that Jo won’t behave badly forever.’

Read: Bad Behaviour review: malice, manipulation and hope

Year Of – 3.5 star review

Year Of. Image: Stan.

‘The plotting feels fragmented and on fast-forward, but the series isn’t stylish or impressionistic enough to make this jittery approach fully work as a choice. It’s the performances that provide the consistency to hold it all together, the cast – especially the students – constantly striking the right notes whether in big scenes or quiet glances.’

Read: Year Of on Stan review: teenage pleasure-seeking and grief