Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Good Cop/Bad Cop (20 Feb)

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan.

Series. Good Cop/Bad Cop follows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force as they contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. Watch the trailer.

Fargo Season 5 (21 Feb)

Series. Season 5 of the American anthology crime drama comedy. It’s 2019 and Dot – who on the surface is a typical Midwestern housewife in Minnesota – lands herself in trouble when elements of her mysterious past come back to bite.

Starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Stan: recently added

Amandaland (6 Feb)

Amandaland. Image: BBC. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

Critics Choice Awards (8 Feb)

Held annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement, The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcasted live from 11:00am AEDT. Hacks, available only on Stan, has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

Invisible Boys (13 Feb)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

The Substance (15 Feb)

The Substance. Image: Mubi. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

From ScreenHub’s review of The Substance:

‘We live in an age where cosmetic enhancement and anti-ageing offerings have never been more abundant. And just as the celebrities who espouse them are exposed with ‘unsightly’ botch jobs resulting from their own desperation, Elisabeth deteriorates under the weight of the Faustian bargain she has made with herself.

‘Fargeat knows that this mode of internal crisis for women is an eternal problem, which is why The Substance takes place in a kind of futuristic past. Aesthetically, it feels like an AI rendering of the 1980s. The message? The problems of yesterday are still present today, will persist tomorrow, and the solutions will only become more terrifying.’ Read more …