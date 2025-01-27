Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Tom of Finland (28 Jan)

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

All American – Season 7 (30 Jan)

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be. They’ll attempt to take all they’ve learned in adolescence to settle into their chosen careers and attempt to change the world now they are officially on their own.

Stan: recently added

Motherland – Seasons 1-3 (21 Jan)

Series. Middle-class motherhood is examined, with all its flaws and irritants. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Lucy Punch.

The Gold (23 Jan)

Series. Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper to uncover how six armed men broke into the security depot to steal a multi-million dollar gold bullion and the aftermath that followed. Watch the trailer.

Swiss Army Man (14 Jan)

Film (2016). A man stranded on a deserted island makes friends with a corpse and the pair set off on a journey to get back home. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

In Our Blood – Season 1 (16 Jan)

‘In Our Blood’. Image: Unit Still Photography 2022, Hoodlum Productions for ABC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of In Our Blood:

‘Any LGBTIQA+ person has experienced that moment: a straight colleague tripping over a homophobic faux pas, requiring a spicy skewering with eyebrow firmly raised. In Our Blood, ABC’s Sydney World Pride-adjacent musical drama series about the HIV/AIDS crisis response in Australia, wastes no time serving up such a delicious dish.

‘Star of stage and screen Tim Draxl (The Newsreader) plays David, a buttoned-up Canberra wonk assisting Rake star Matt Day’s fictional health minister Jeremy Wilding. They’re serving in the real (but otherwise unseen, beyond a few snippets of archival reel) Hawke government swept to power in 1983. “I feel a change is coming,” says a drag queen played by Art Simone, adding with a mischievous wink: “No, not that, I’m keeping it”.’ Read more …

Protection (10 Jan)

Protection. Image: Stan.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

Studio 54: The Documentary (12 Jan)

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. Watch the Stan trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Black Snow Season 2:

‘Australia’s served up its fair share of regional mysteries in recent years, and most of the virtues here are par for the course. The story doesn’t drag its heels, there’s a strong supporting cast (including Dan Spielman and Kat Stewart), and plenty of nice shots of the Glass House mountains where much of the series was filmed. But the big strength of Black Snow is that it knows what it’s got in Fimmel.’ Read more …

Burlesque (4 Jan)

Burlesque. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.