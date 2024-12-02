Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Earth Abides (2 Dec)

Earth Abides. Image: Stan.

Series. Featuring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes, Earth Abides is based on George R Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilisation slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. Watch the trailer.

CMA Country Christmas (4 Dec)

Live special. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the 15th annual CMA Country Christmas will ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

Ben Hur (7 Dec)

Film (2016). A Jewish prince finds himself accused of treason, falsely, by his adopted brother, and goes back to his homeland to seek revenge. Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell and Rodrigo Santoro.

Stan: recently added

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (27 Nov)

Film (2008). Watch Brad Pitt getting younger by the day as he plays Benjamin Button, born in 1918 as elderly man and ageing in reverse. Directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

Hunters: Seasons 1–2 (28 Nov)

Series. It’s the late 1970s in New York, and a young Jewish man joins a crew of Nazi hunters who are fighting a secret war against Nazi officials who are trying to create the Fourth Reich. Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

The Departed (30 Nov)

Film (2006). Oscar-winning Martin Scorcese film in which an undercover police officer and a double agent in the police try to uncover each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.

Nugget is Dead (21 Nov)

Nugget is Dead. Image: Stan.

Film (2024). When beloved family dog, Nugget, falls sick over Christmas, Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) must abandon her very elegant holiday plans with her boyfriend’s family, and return instead to her small coastal hometown to confront the chaos of her own … less elegant family. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them. Watch the trailer.

Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story is the debut feature for writers and lead cast Vic Zerbst (The Feed) and Jenna Owen (The Feed) who star alongside Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Damien Garvey (Rake), Mandy McElhinney (Love Child), ​and Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom).

Yellowstone – Season 5, Part 2 (11 Nov)

Yellowstone. Image: Stan.

Series. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and America’s first national park. ​

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Watch the trailer.

La Chimera (4 Nov)

La Chimera. Image: 01 Distributio/Palace Films. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2023). English archaeologist (and recently released jailbird) Arthur reunited with his band of accomokices to loot and sell ancient treasures they find in Etruscan tombs. Directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Starring Josh O’Connor, Carol Duarte and Vincenzo Nemolato. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s five-star review of La Chimera:

‘Rohrwacher transports us to 1980s Italy to examine class, capitalism, and the fascinating yet ultimately bleak world of the ‘tombaroli’: graverobbers who sell their goods on the black market just to earn a living.

‘Our leading man Arthur (Josh O’Connor) is a British archaeologist who’s done hard time after getting involved in a network of graverobbers in Italy. These robbers steal and fence artefacts from the Etruscan period, most of which were left in tombs as offerings for spirits in the afterlife.

Arthur has been released from prison, but rather than denouncing his criminal ways, he gets right back into it.’ Read more …