News

 > All Screen > Features

St Kilda Film Festival 2023: mid-fest picks

The St Kilda Film Festival 2023 is already underway, but it's not too late to grab yourself a ticket to a screening or two ... or three.
5 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

The Outside Dunny is playing at the St Kilda Film Festival. Image: St Kilda Film Festival.

Share Icon

The St Kilda Film Festival is in full swing this week after opening night kicked off festival proceedings last Thursday in Melbourne.

‘We watched some terrific films, listened to some lovely speeches and rolled on into the night with an after party that looked like it would never slow down,’ said a representative of the festival.

‘The good times continued over the weekend with cracking sessions at The Astor Theatre and the Limerick Arms Hotel, plus our mammoth Filmmaker Development Day at JMC Academy and The Backlot Studios.’

On top of that, the nominees for the St Kilda Film Festival’s awards have just been announced.

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

Here are just some of the upcoming screening sessions that will make your tram trip down to the shore more than worth it:

Cinema Tabu 16mm Film Show (6 June)

Cinema Tabu are presenting rarely-seen 16mm shorts at the Golden Gate Hotel and Backlot Studios. All films in these showings come from the festival director’s private collection.

Viewers can enjoy behavioural and sex-educational film classics from the 50s, 60s & 70s such as Personal Hygiene for Boys, How Do You Do, A Career in Banking and a bunch of other nostalgic flicks.

Australian Animation Showcase (11 June)

Australia’s best animators will fill the Astor’s big-screen canvas with quiet poetic beauty, heartbreaking animated documentary and swashbuckling medieval fantasy.

A variety of animation styles and storytelling techniques are on display in this unique showcase.

Films showing:

  • Marionettes (and the virtue of a lotus flower)
  • Handmade Happiness
  • Pockets of Permanence
  • Dies Irae
  • Teacups
  • Black Wing
  • Backfire
  • The Only Photograph of Emily Dickinson, American Poet
  • 101 Days of Lockdown
  • Famished Shell
  • Blockhead and Sparkles and the Flood of Tears

Read: Students learn the tricks and traps of running a film festival

Australian Comedy Showcase

For those that love to laugh (so … everybody), look no further than the Australian Comedy Showcase at the South Melbourne Market.

These comedies run the gamut from surreal mindbenders, absurdist masterpieces, friendly banter, arthouse hysterics and catastrophic slapstick.

Films showing:

  • The Outside Dunny
  • Butter: A Love Story
  • Flappy
  • Just Alright
  • The Lost Crystal’s of Jessica’s Room
  • The Party Job
  • Opposites Day

Made in VIC Showcase (11 June)

The Made in Victoria sessions are the perfect way to round out the screening program of St Kilda Film Festival. These screenings highlight some of the great achievements in the local short film scene over the last year – from comedy to horror, drama to animation.

Films showing:

  • Don’t Come In … Yet!
  • Disparate fragments form patterns
  • The Girl in the Gramophone
  • Victim
  • I am Daniel
  • Visitors
  • A Rose for Katrina
  • I wanted to be a butterfly
  • Breathe
  • Big Rig
  • Songbirds
  • The Wavy Handed God
  • Tarneit
  • TREES

Some sold-out sessions (yep, if you didn’t get a ticket already you’ll have to wait for a last-minute cancellation) also worth mentioning are:

  • Pride Without Prejudice: LGBTQIA+ Showcase
  • Dark Matters at the Golden Gate Hotel
  • Australian Documentary Showcase at The Backlot Studios

The St Kilda Film Festival continues until 12 June 2023 in Melbourne. You can find the full program and purchase tickets at the official website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Career Advice Education & Student News Features Film Opinions & Analysis Screen Education Streaming
More
Career Advice

10 top tips on how to make your own movie

Former Director of South Seas Film School, producer, director and self-confessed movie nut, Adam Fresco offers a hands-on guide to…

The Big Idea
Career Advice

Want to be a stunt coordinator for film and TV? Philli Anderson says: there's no average week

Philli Anderson was Australia’s first female stunt coordinator and one of the few female stunt people working in Australia. Here’s…

Gina Fairley
Education & Student News

Students learn the tricks and traps of running a film festival

In 12 short weeks, RMIT media students put together a film festival as part of their degree. The theme is…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Opinions & Analysis

The WGA strike should galvanise Australian screenwriters

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has some important lessons to teach Australian screen workers, writes David Koutsouridis from…

David Koutsouridis
Features

What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

The Witcher is back on Netflix, Spidey has a new film, plus there's a bounty of new and unusual films…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login