Shudder: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

Have a Shudder account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder.
New Episodes Every Tuesday
Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special-effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying …
6 Nov
Mastemah (2023)
Mastemah. Image: Shudder.
After a traumatic accident during a hypnosis session, Louise, a young psychiatrist, opens a new office in the middle of nowhere. When she starts analysing Theo, a dark and mysterious man, people around her start to die. A Shudder Original film, starring Camille Razat and Olivier Barthelemy.
10 Nov
The Tank (2023)
The Tank. Image: Shudder.
After mysteriously inheriting an abandoned coastal property, Ben and his family accidentally unleash an ancient, long-dormant creature that terrorised the entire region-including his own ancestors-for generations. A Shudder exclusive, starring Luciane Buchanan and Matt Whelan.