Shudder: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

November sees two new Shudder exclusive films, with Mastemah and The Tank.
2 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

The Tank is coming to streaming this month. Image: Shudder.

Have a Shudder account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder.

New Episodes Every Tuesday

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special-effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying …

6 Nov

Mastemah (2023)

Mastemah. Image: Shudder.

After a traumatic accident during a hypnosis session, Louise, a young psychiatrist, opens a new office in the middle of nowhere. When she starts analysing Theo, a dark and mysterious man, people around her start to die. A Shudder Original film, starring Camille Razat and Olivier Barthelemy.

10 Nov

The Tank (2023)

The Tank. Image: Shudder.

After mysteriously inheriting an abandoned coastal property, Ben and his family accidentally unleash an ancient, long-dormant creature that terrorised the entire region-including his own ancestors-for generations. A Shudder exclusive, starring Luciane Buchanan and Matt Whelan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

