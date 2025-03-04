News

 > Features

Sean Baker: the filmmaker behind Best Picture Oscar Anora

Sean Baker has made history by becoming the first person to win four Academy Awards in the same night for the same film: Anora.
4 Mar 2025 16:11
The Conversation
Sean Baker. Image: Frank Sun/ Wikimedia Commons: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Film

Sean Baker. Image: Frank Sun/ Wikimedia Commons: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Share Icon

By Duncan Caillard, Auckland University of Technology

Director Sean Baker has made history by becoming the first person to win four Academy Awards in the same night for the same film – Anora – taking home prizes for original screenplay, film editing, directing and best picture.

Anora centres on Ani (Mikey Madison), a Brooklyn sex worker entangled with Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn), the immature son of a Russian oligarch. After Ivan disappears, Ani searches through New York with his handler Toros (Karren Karagulian) to find him.

Anora. Directed By Sean Baker. Image: Neon.
Anora. Directed by Sean Baker. Image: Neon.

Baker’s Oscars sweep capped off a string of wins over the past year, but surprised many pundits who expected three-and-a-half hour epic The Brutalist to take home the top prize.

He’s made the 97th Academy Awards one for the history books. So who is Sean Baker?

ScreenHub: Oscars 2025: all the winners

Baker: an indie film lifer

Baker has been a fixture of the international film festival circuit for more than a decade. His films are carefully researched character studies, often focused on sex workers, immigrants and low-income communities.

Baker maintains creative control by working with ultra-low budgets, often serving as writer, director and editor simultaneously. He often casts new or non-professional actors and prefers to shoot on location with natural light.

Anora. Directed By Sean Baker. Image: Neon.
Anora. Directed by Sean Baker. Image: Neon.

His breakout film Tangerine (2015) followed two transgender African American sex workers in Los Angeles. Tangerine grapples with the complicated lives of its characters but also celebrates their humour and friendships. The film was a technical milestone: shot entirely on the iPhone 5S by cinematographer Radium Cheung. The total estimated budget was just US$100,000.

Baker’s next film, The Florida Project (2017), was a portrait of low-income children living in cheap motels near Walt Disney World. The film playfully frames its characters’ difficult childhoods as colourful and ecstatic, drawing an outstanding performance from six-year-old star Brooklynn Prince in her first film appearance.

Red Rocket (2021) centred on a retired porn star returning to his Texas home town, but struggled at the box office amid the COVID pandemic.

Baker’s film budgets have increased gradually over time, but have still remained very small by Hollywood standards. The Florida Project was produced on a measly budget of US$2 million, while Anora cost just US$6 million. For context, the production of last year’s best picture winner Oppenheimer (2023) cost Universal Pictures about US$100 million (before marketing costs).

Baker: price of creative freedom

Anora premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it won the coveted Palme d’Or.

The Palme d’Or is widely considered the most prestigious award in international art cinema – and has launched previous Oscar winners such as Parasite (2019), The Zone of Interest (2023) and Anatomy of a Fall (2023). These awards play an important role in marketing and financing films outside the studio system.

Anora. Directed By Sean Baker. Image: Neon.
Anora. Directed by Sean Baker. Image: Neon.

The realities of independent filmmaking are harsher than the glittering appearance of awards season. Independent filmmakers are often precariously employed and earn modest incomes from their work.

In a speech delivered at the Director’s Guild of America Awards earlier this month, Baker laid out the financial difficulties associated with working as an indie director:

It’s just simply not enough to get by on in today’s world, especially if one is is trying to support a family. I personally do not have children, but I know for a fact that if I did, I would not be able to make the movies that I make.

Fellow nominee Brady Corbet, who made The Brutalist with about US$10 million, faced similar challenges, saying in an interview with Vanity Fair that he had made nothing from his two previous films.

Little films on the big screen

Anora has arrived during a time of great upheaval in Hollywood. Studios and streaming giants are adjusting their business models to maximise profits.

Meanwhile, the industry is still recovering from strikes in 2023 by the Writers Guild of America and The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which shut down productions for months.

Hollywood has often turned to independent filmmakers in such moments of crisis. In the 1970s, independent filmmakers such as John Cassavetes, Roger Corman, George Lucas and David Lynch disrupted an industry that was stagnating after its Golden Age.

Today, distributors such as Neon (which distributed Anora) and A24 specialise in marketing independent films through careful awards campaigns and viral marketing strategies.

Baker’s win underscores the role of independent films — less constrained by commercial expectations — in shaping the industry’s future. By taking greater creative risks, his style of intimate filmmaking is a breath of fresh air in Hollywood’s stuffy, franchise-driven business model.

Duncan Caillard, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Communication Studies, Auckland University of Technology

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Related News

Crowded House will feature in a new documentary about the band. Image supplied by Screen Australia
News

8 new Australian documentaries funded by Screen Australia

Screen Australia has funded 8 groundbreaking documentaries about diverse global stories.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Apprentice. Image: Briarcliff Entertainment.
Features

Best 5 films to stream this week

Discover the best 5 films to stream from 3 to 9 March 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
AFTRS Artist-in-Residence Mia Wasikowska. Image supplied.
News

Mia Wasikowska, acclaimed Australian actress, becomes new AFTRS Artist-in-Residence

Mia Wasikowska will join AFTRS as the 2025 Artist-in-Residence to develop new screen projects.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Anora. Image: Neon. Oscars 2025.
News

Oscars 2025: all the winners

All the winners from the Oscars 2025, held on 2 March 2025 in Los Angeles.

Paul Dalgarno
Gene Hackman in The Poseidon Adventure. Image: 20th Century Studios
Opinions & Analysis

RIP Gene Hackman, who'll be remembered as one of the Hollywood greats

Will Jeffery celebrates Gene Hackman's legacy, a Hollywood great whose commanding performances left a lasting impact.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login