SBS on Demand: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Of Money and Blood (11 April)

Six-part French political thriller series about the true story of the scam of the century. In 2008 and 2009, billions are going up in smoke on the new ‘carbon quotas’ market, invented to fight pollution. A gang of small-time crooks from Belleville partner with an upper-class trader to carry off an epic swindle. Written and directed by Xavier Giannoli (Marguerite, Lost Illusions), and starring Niels Schneider, Vincent Lindon and Ramzy Bedia.

The Stroke (11 April)

Eight-part Polish series. Jacek is a culinary critic, creator of a popular TV show, and a favourite of Warsaw restaurants. He takes great pleasure in making the bourgeois, namely his typicalaudience, feel embarrassed. But after a medical scare, Jacek is thrown into crisis and desperately tries to restore normalcy, and maintain his success, but he has to confront his biggest enemy yet – himself.

Juice (13 April)

Series. A surreal British comedy from the mind of actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. We follow Jamma (Rizwan) on his quest for attention as he navigates chaotic family dynamics and stumbles through love. When his emotions peak, the world transforms around him on this trippy joyride through family life and romance.

The EID Collection (10 April)

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan. SBS on Demand has a curated collection of films to mark EID. They include: comedy Gawwezni aka Marry Me; the animated film Bilal: A New Breed of Hero on the birth of Islam; and comedy-drama Romantic Razia.

There’s also Limbo, which captures the story of a young Syrian musician awaiting requests of asylum on a remote Scottish Island, and French comedy-drama Rock the Casbah (2013) following a young woman returning home to Morocco for her father’s funeral.

Recently added

Fallen (4 April)

Series. This Swedish Nordic Noir reuinites The Bridge screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt and its star Sofia Helin. After a personal tragedy, Iris Broman (Helin) moves from Stockholm to the southern town of Ystad, where she becomes the head of the Kalla Fall, a group solving cold cases in Malmö.

Fallen. Image: SBS on Demand.

In the Name of Love (4 April)

Series. This comedy-drama from Bård Breien, set in 1970s Norway, is inspired by Breien’s unconventional upbringing. Primary-school teacher Anne-Lise Bang (Maria Bonnevie) is at pains to keep her husband Lars (Trond Espen Seim)’s profitable porn business a secret, while Lars considers his unconventional line of work a kind of social protest.

In the Name of Love. Image: SBS on Demand.

A Cotswold Farmshop (7 April)

Series. In the Gloucester Service Station, serving the M5 motorway in England, there’s a family run business with shelves stacked with goods from local famers, food producers and artisan crafters. This series follows the stories behind these items and the people who make the services station unique.