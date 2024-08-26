SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

La Vuelta 2024 (17 August–8 September)

Live and on-demand coverage of the major annual cycling event, held mostly in Spain.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys – Season 3 (27 August)

Series. Michael Portillo explores the shores of Britain in a new series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys, with stunning views and charming conversations along the way.

Snowdon & Margaret: A Scandalous Affair (31 August)

Documentary. This insightful documentary examines Princess Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones – the first non-aristocrat to marry into monarchy for 400 years. Discover the tale that caused global scandal, from their first meeting to eventual divorce. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Great Australian Walks – Season 2 (22 August)

Great Australian Walks returns to SBS with a brand-new series – only this time beloved comedy legend Julia Zemiro (Fisk, RocKwiz) is sharing her step counter with two additional presenters: comedian Susie Youssef (Deadloch, The Project) and Alone Australia‘s Season 1 winner Gina Chick.

Devils – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. London, 2016. Massimo Ruggero is now CEO and, with his new Head of Trading Wu Zhi, has earned huge profits for NYL’s Chinese shareholders. But faulty polling data on the Brexit referendum threatens total disaster: taking advantage of the situation, Dominic Morgan returns and asks Massimo to join him in a new global war, between China and the West, for control of global data. Starring Pia Mechler and Alessandro Borghi.

Face to Face – Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Holger Lang, CEO of the successful billion-dollar company Lang Enterprise, receives a call from a trusted employee telling him about a video recording he must see. In horror, Holger then watches as his protégé and successor Christina is brutally murdered by John Ryt. This poses more questions than answers. Who commissioned John to kill Christina – and why? Starring Trine Dyrholm and Alma Ekehed Thomsen. Watch the trailer.

Ammo (22 August)

Series. After a state corruption scandal, Bjørn Urdal has become damaged goods. Under financial and family pressure, he’s about to give up when AGR (Ammunition Group of Rånåsfoss) approaches him and offers him a job. Bjørn cannot believe his luck. AGR has developed a LAW drone (lethal autonomous weapon) which can make decisions and act without any human impact. If used, no soldiers are needed, and a French colonel is ready to buy it. The only problem is that the weapon is illegal. Starring Nicolai Cleve Broch and Mariann Hole.

Chorus Girls (15 August)

Series. A darkly comedic tale about eight young dancers trying to survive in a sexist workplace in the mid-70s. This summer they team up and find the strength to resist. Chorus Girls is set in a time when women took to the streets, burning their bras and demanding equal pay, while others were dancing on stage in bikinis. It’s a story of love, violence, repressed sexuality, loneliness, loyalty, and ambition. But most of all, it’s story of community. Starring Marie Bach Hansen and Marie Reuther.

The Red King (8 August)

Series. Smart, capable, by-the-book Sergeant Grace Narayan is flying high in her inner-city police station – until her rigid principles cause her to be ostracised by every officer in her precinct. Grace has no choice but to take a punishment posting on the remote Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with an eerie, hidden religion known as the True Way. Grace is determined to implement order on people who have long ‘policed themselves’ but the year-old cold case of a missing teenage boy threatens to unearth the community’s well-buried secrets. Starring Angli Mohindra and James Bamford.

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) – Season 2 (29 July)

Series. Super-volcanoes? Alien attack? Nuclear disaster? Jay Baruchel takes a look at numerous ways our planet could meet its end, chewing over a shortlist of potential catastrophes with death, doom and conspiracy experts.