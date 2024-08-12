SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming this week

Chorus Girls (15 August)

Series. A darkly comedic tale about eight young dancers trying to survive in a sexist workplace in the mid-70s. This summer they team up and find the strength to resist. Chorus Girls is set in a time when women took to the streets, burning their bras and demanding equal pay, while others were dancing on stage in bikinis. It’s a story of love, violence, repressed sexuality, loneliness, loyalty, and ambition. But most of all, it’s story of community. Starring Marie Bach Hansen and Marie Reuther.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Red King (8 August)

The Red King. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Smart, capable, by-the-book Sergeant Grace Narayan is flying high in her inner-city police station – until her rigid principles cause her to be ostracised by every officer in her precinct. Grace has no choice but to take a punishment posting on the remote Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with an eerie, hidden religion known as the True Way. Grace is determined to implement order on people who have long ‘policed themselves’ but the year-old cold case of a missing teenage boy threatens to unearth the community’s well-buried secrets. Starring Angli Mohindra and James Bamford.

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) – Season 2 (29 July)

Series. Super-volcanoes? Alien attack? Nuclear disaster? Jay Baruchel takes a look at numerous ways our planet could meet its end, chewing over a shortlist of potential catastrophes with death, doom and conspiracy experts.

Rebus (1 August)

Rebus. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the bestselling books by Ian Rankin, Rebus reimagines the iconic character John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant, drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line. Haunted by an incident one year ago, where he almost killed Edinburgh gangster Ger Cafferty, Detective Sergeant John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer. Starring Richard Rankin and Lucie Shorthouse.

The Beach Hotel – Seasons 2-4 (1 August)

Series. Seasons 2-4 of take place as the rival families encounter new obstacles, blending shocking secrets, intricate murders and forbidden romance. We delve deeper into the gripping murder mystery from Season 1 while both hotels face dire financial circumstances. Then, the discovery of yet another body amplifies the mounting tension among everyone involved. Starring Filip Wolfe and Anna Fahlstedt.

Doc – Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Once again wearing his white coat, Doc faces his first day as head physician. He battles new responsibilities, all the while treating his patients and facing pressure from the Administrative Director, who threatens to close the department. Doc must rely on his team, but Julia has not set aside the idea of leaving and Richard is challenged by the new residents. Starring Luca Agentero and Sara Lazzaro.

Dinosaur – Season 1 (22 July)

Dinosaur. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A heartwarming Scottish drama, set in Glasgow. Nina’s life goes into a tailspin when she learns her sister and best friend is getting married to a man she’s known for a matter of weeks. What comes next would be hard for anyone, let alone someone facing their own personal challenges and becoming entangled in a new potential romance. Starring Ashley Storrie.