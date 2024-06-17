News

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on SBS on Demand from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
SBS Guillaume's French Atlantic.

Guillaume’s French Atlantic. Image: SBS.

New this week

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 3 (SBS Food, Monday, 17 June at 8.30pm)

Ten-part food and travel series. Gordon Ramsay is on culinary mission as he dives, fishes and forages across the world. From hand-catching rattlesnakes in Texas, to fighting waves hunting for barnacles in Portugal, or scaling cliffs for butter worms and honey ants in Mexico.

The New Corporation (premieres on Viceland, Wed 19 June, 10.45pm)

Documentary film revealing how the corporate takeover of society is being justified by the sly
rebranding of corporations as socially conscious entities. From Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott, filmmakers of the multi-award-winning global hit, The Corporation.

Before We Die – Season 2 (20 June)

British crime drama. Five episodes.This season, two matriarchs are battling for supremacy: Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp), a woman determined to fight corruption, and her antagonist Dubravka, the figurehead of the Mimica crime family and mother of Bianca, the lover of Hannah’s son.

Guillaume’s French Atlantic (premieres Thursday, 20 June at 7.30pm)

Five-part travel and food series exploring the stunning cuisine and wild beauty of the west coast of France with internationally renowned chef Guillaume Brahimi.

Broken City (22 June)

Film (US, 2013). When disgraced cop turned private detective, Billy Taggart, is hired by NYC’s mayor to tail his wife, he uncovers a city-wide conspiracy of corruption, sex, and murder. Directed by Allen
Hughes, starring Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first class crime series

Added recently to SBS on Demand

Breaking News In Yuba County (16 June)

Film. (2021). A woman takes advantage of her growing celebrity status when the police and the public
think her dead husband is just missing. Directed by Tate Taylor, starring Allison Janney, Mila
Kunis, Regina Hall.

WWE Legends – Season 2, (16 June)

Nine-part series. Discover the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, the series explores a different legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture.

Sunday (15 June)

Film. (2021). A wealthy man is vacationing with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, everyone must return home, and simmering
tensions begin to rise. Directed and written by Michel Franco, starring Tim Roth, Charlotte
Gainsbourg, Samuel Bottomley.

More highlights to come as schedules become available.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

