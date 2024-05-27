SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Alone Australia – Season 2, finale & reunion (Wednesday, 29 May 7.30pm & 8.30pm)

The final contestants battle against nature and themselves. Who will win the $250K prize? Following this,

‘The Reunion’ brings the entire cast together for the first time since they were dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island, having to survive completely isolated from the world and each other, and stripped of modern possessions and comforts.

Don’t Leave Me (29 May)

Drama series. Six parts. Deputy Chief Elena Zonin (Vittoria Puccini) lives and works in Rome, where she deals with computer crimes and hunts down a network of paedophiles responsible for the kidnapping and sale of minors on the web. When the lifeless body of a child is found in the Venice lagoon, Elena immediately investigates the case, convinced that it can be traced back to the wider investigation she has been working on for years. But to solve the crime, she’ll have to face her own past.

The Responder Season 2 (30 May)

Series. Chris Carson is trying to go straight, but when DCI Barnes asks him for a favour, he crosses one of Liverpool’s top drug dealers and starts to fall back into bad old ways. Starring Martin Freeman, Emily Fairn, and Josh Finan. Written by Tony Schumacher.

Backstrom Season 3 (30 May)

Series. Behind his boss’ back, Bäckström travels to the holiday paradise of Palma with Niemi to follow up on a lead on the murder of his childhood friend Sally – his only unsolved murder case.

Bronze Age Apocalypse (2 June)

Documentary series. Delves deep into the mysterious and catastrophic collapse of ancient civilizations during the late Bronze Age, when empires from Greece to ancient Egypt were wiped off the map. It explores the various theories and hypotheses that have emerged to explain their sudden downfall, revealing the tumultuous events that brought an end to a once-thriving era of human history.

Royal Autopsy – Season 2 (2 June)

Documentary series. Royal Autopsy returns to investigate the cause of death of four famous British monarchs: King George IV, King Henry IV, Queen Anne I and Queen Mary I. Professor Alice Roberts will bring together a blend of historical and medical expertise, and by using contemporaneous accounts and documents piece together how and why these monarchs died.

Added recently to SBS on Demand

Came From Nowhere (26 May)

Documentary. Marc Fennell charts the incredible rise of the A-League’s controversial Western Sydney Wanderers, who in two short years went from having no players to winning the AFC Asian Champions League – the highest championship an Australian club can win in global football.

Davos 1917 (23 May)

Series. The First World War is ravaging Europe; by contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutrality, the secret agents of world powers are lurking in Davos—an espionage network.

This Town (22 May)

Series. From acclaimed British screenwriter Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and Rogue Heroes, comes an electrifying new series that tells a story of family ties, teenage kicks, and redemption.

Gloria Bell (17 May)

Film. A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera.