SBS On Demand: films leaving streaming service this week

It’s your last chance to see the following movies on SBS On Demand for free – watch them now or forever hold your peace.
4 July
Lawless
Film (2012). Crime drama. The tale of three bootlegging brothers and the new deputy who wants a slice of their profits in Depression-era USA. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska.
Good Night, And Good Luck
Film (2005). Drama. An American broadcast journalist goes head to head with Senator Joseph McCarthy. Starring David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels.
A Street Cat Named Bob
Film (2016). Family film. A busker and recovering drug addict meets a stray ginger cat and his life changes forever. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head.
Marlena the Murdered in Four Acts
Film (2017). Thriller. A woman is enjoying a peaceful life in Sumba until, during an attempted robbery of her house, she kills a man who will continue to haunt her. Starring Marsha Timothy, Egy Fedly, Dea Panendra, Yoga Pratama.
5 July
The Kid
Film (1921). Comedy. The Tramp does his best to look after an abandoned child, but events conspire against them. Starring Charlie Chaplin, Jackie Coogan, Edna Purviance, Carl Miller.
On A Clear Day
Film (2005). Starring Peter Mullan, Brenda Blethyn, Sean McGinley, Jamie Sives, Billy Boyd.
Destination Wedding
Film (2018). Starring Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost.
I, Daniel Blake
Film (2016). Drama. An ageing carpenter fights for his right to employment support after having a heart attack. Starring Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Dylan McKiernan, Briana Shann.
6 July
The Big Steal
Film (1990). Comedy. A shy teenage boy buys a Jag to impress the girl of his dreams. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, Claudia Karvan, Steve Bisley.
And So It Goes
Film (2014). Comedy drama. A real estate agent has to ask his neighbour to help our when he finds himself having to care for a granddaughter he doesn’t know. Starring Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Sterling Jerins, Frances Sternhagen,
Supernova
Film (2020). Romance drama. Two men – one of whom has dementia – travel across Europe in an RV in search of their past lives. Starring Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen.
7 July
Hounds of Love
Film (2016). Crime thriller. When a woman is abducted in suburbia by a romantic couple she realised she has to divide and conquer if she’s going to make it out alive. Starring Emma Booth, Ashleigh Cummings, Stephen Curry, Susie Porter.
Fairy Tale: A True Story
Film (1997). Family movie. When two girls in 1917 take a photograph, it leads to some claiming that fairies are real. Starring Florence Hoath, Elizabeth Earl, Paul McGann, Phoebe Nicholls.
Snatch
Film (2000). Crime comedy. Guy Ritchie guides his all-star cast through a world of boxing, bookmakers, gangsters and robbers. Starring Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones, Rade Serbedzija, Jason Statham.
Layer Cake
Film (2004). Action. An accomplished cocaine dealer has just one day to go until retirement … shame he’s just received two particularly hard assignments. Starring Daniel Craig, Sienna Miller, Michael Gambon.