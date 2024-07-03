SBS On Demand: films leaving streaming service this week

It’s your last chance to see the following movies on SBS On Demand for free – watch them now or forever hold your peace.

4 July

Lawless

Film (2012). Crime drama. The tale of three bootlegging brothers and the new deputy who wants a slice of their profits in Depression-era USA. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska.

Good Night, And Good Luck

Film (2005). Drama. An American broadcast journalist goes head to head with Senator Joseph McCarthy. Starring David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels.

A Street Cat Named Bob

Film (2016). Family film. A busker and recovering drug addict meets a stray ginger cat and his life changes forever. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head.

Marlena the Murdered in Four Acts

Film (2017). Thriller. A woman is enjoying a peaceful life in Sumba until, during an attempted robbery of her house, she kills a man who will continue to haunt her. Starring Marsha Timothy, Egy Fedly, Dea Panendra, Yoga Pratama.

5 July

The Kid

Film (1921). Comedy. The Tramp does his best to look after an abandoned child, but events conspire against them. Starring Charlie Chaplin, Jackie Coogan, Edna Purviance, Carl Miller.

On A Clear Day

Film (2005). Starring Peter Mullan, Brenda Blethyn, Sean McGinley, Jamie Sives, Billy Boyd.

Destination Wedding

Film (2018). Starring Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost.

I, Daniel Blake

Film (2016). Drama. An ageing carpenter fights for his right to employment support after having a heart attack. Starring Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Dylan McKiernan, Briana Shann.

6 July

The Big Steal

Film (1990). Comedy. A shy teenage boy buys a Jag to impress the girl of his dreams. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, Claudia Karvan, Steve Bisley.

And So It Goes

Film (2014). Comedy drama. A real estate agent has to ask his neighbour to help our when he finds himself having to care for a granddaughter he doesn’t know. Starring Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Sterling Jerins, Frances Sternhagen,

Supernova

Film (2020). Romance drama. Two men – one of whom has dementia – travel across Europe in an RV in search of their past lives. Starring Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen.

7 July

Hounds of Love

Film (2016). Crime thriller. When a woman is abducted in suburbia by a romantic couple she realised she has to divide and conquer if she’s going to make it out alive. Starring Emma Booth, Ashleigh Cummings, Stephen Curry, Susie Porter.

Fairy Tale: A True Story

Film (1997). Family movie. When two girls in 1917 take a photograph, it leads to some claiming that fairies are real. Starring Florence Hoath, Elizabeth Earl, Paul McGann, Phoebe Nicholls.

Snatch

Film (2000). Crime comedy. Guy Ritchie guides his all-star cast through a world of boxing, bookmakers, gangsters and robbers. Starring Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones, Rade Serbedzija, Jason Statham.

Layer Cake

Film (2004). Action. An accomplished cocaine dealer has just one day to go until retirement … shame he’s just received two particularly hard assignments. Starring Daniel Craig, Sienna Miller, Michael Gambon.