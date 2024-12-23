SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

The Head – Season 3 (26 Dec)

Series. In Bir Tawil, an African territory in the middle of the desert that belongs to no state, and therefore has no law, a group of scientists use a former military base to continue the research Dr. Arthur Wilde began to reverse climate change.

To do this they bring in five subjects who must ingest water that has been in contact with the algae they are studying, to test whether it is safe to spread it throughout ecosystems. Starring John Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Night Manager (18 Dec)

Series. A contemporary adaption of John Le Carre’s best-selling 1993 spy novel of the same name. In Cairo, at the height of the Arab Spring, hotel night manager Jonathan Pine receives a plea for help from Sophie, the mistress of the powerful but dangerous hotel owner.

Sophie has evidence of an arms deal that could help crush the popular uprising. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Coleman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander.

Daddy Issues (19 Dec)

Daddy Issues. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A coming-of-age story for all ages. The show follows Gemma, who lives for the weekend when she can get plastered and party hard in Stockport, Manchester. But after joining the mile-high club with a random hook-up on her way back from a holiday to Portugal, she falls pregnant, and it couldn’t come at a worse time.

She has no other option but to seek support from her crisis-stricken father, Malcolm, and move in together. Starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey. Watch the trailer.

Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped (18 Dec)

Documentary. This nostalgic Christmas special tells the story of how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s WHAM! turned one song into a cultural phenomenon. Brimming with memories, the film reunites a cast of characters from the song’s illustrious history. As prominent music artists, producers and industry experts delve into the compelling inside story of Last Christmas’ creation and its enduring appeal.

Miss Fallaci (19 Dec)

Miss Fallaci. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series – Italian with English subtitles. Based on the story of Italian journalist and writer Oriana Fallaci, who started her career with cinema and lifestyle columns and ended up becoming the most influential and controversial female journalist of the 20th Century.

Fallaci is a young reporter assigned to write about films, but her ambition is to cover politics. Amongst a team of men, she feels pigeon-holed into her role. When the opportunity to write a series of articles on the Hollywood star system comes up, she is hungry to prove herself and pitches the impossible: an exclusive interview with Marilyn Monroe. Starring Miriam Leone and Jonathan Silvestri.

Lust on Earth (20 Dec)

Documentary. This candid exploration of love and infidelity around the world delves into the norms, laws and taboos that influence the most private parts of our personal lives.

Exploring love and adultery across 40 countries around the world, Lust on Earth traces the different stages of relationships and investigates the reasons that people are unfaithful – taking in socioeconomic status, education level, machismo, religion, and general trustworthiness.

Vienna Blood – Season 4 (12 Dec)

Vienna Blood. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt return. It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Watch the trailer.

Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer (Seasons 1–3 are available on SBS On Demand).