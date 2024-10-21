SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Bosch – Season 3 (23 Oct)

Series. LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch investigated his mother’s murder for years, but was unable to bring the killer to justice in the end. The ugly truth behind that case has only left him more tense and restless. Now, Bosch’s teenage daughter, Maddie, has come to live with him and ushered into his personal life the everyday responsibilities of being a single father. Meanwhile, Bosch remains a tenacious cop who struggles to attain justice in an imperfect system. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. Starring Titus Welliver. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution (15 Oct)

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary series. It’s the new millennium and music is facing an existential threat: illegal piracy. Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of the Aussie start up, Guvera, that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery.

‘It’s a solid story, with a bunch of colourful characters operating during a pivotal point in the development of the online world we currently … well, ‘enjoy’ doesn’t seem like quite the right term. Fennell’s been doing this kind of thing for a while now, and he and his team have put together a slick, engaging retelling of a tale that covers a surprisingly large stretch of ground.

‘There’s plenty of talking heads from the era (including musician Ben Lee), plus the occasional scene-setting re-enactment (footwear is surprisingly important when it comes to identifying who’s who). And if at times you might wonder if this story really needed two 75 ]-minute (with ads) episodes to be told, it’s hard to pin-point exactly what to cut. You can’t leave out a $400K launch party featuring Alice Cooper and Mos Def (who demanded to be paid in cash).’ Read more …

Fallen (17 Oct)

Series. From the makers of The Bridge and starring Sofia Helin. Police inspector Iris had worked at the NOA in Stockholm for over 20 years when her husband Christian was shot dead. Reeling from the tragedy and furious that the case remains unsolved, she leaves Stockholm and becomes the new head of the Cold Case team in Malmö.

When a skull is found in the forest and linked to a cold case, Iris is called in to investigate. But with the discovery, ominous questions as to the identity of the killer are raised – what is the truth, and how far will Iris go to find it?

Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher (19 Oct)

As the 40th anniversary of the Brighton Bomb looms, this feature-length documentary includes

new and exclusive testimony from some of those who were there, and those who were involved in the

atrocity. The Brighton Bomb, which exploded on 12 October 1984, was one of the IRA’s most significant attacks on mainland Britain during the Troubles. Directly targeting Margaret Thatcher, the bomb blew a gaping hole in the Grand Hotel.

Although the Prime Minister was physically unharmed, the bomb had devastating consequences. Five people were killed in the blast and 31 others were seriously injured. This film includes the testimony of those whose lives were profoundly affected, some of them speaking publicly for the first time.

So Long, Marianne (19 Oct)

So Long, Marianne. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. So Long, Marianne tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s.

There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets, and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives.

Staring Alex Wolff as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv, Noah Taylor and Peter Stormare. Watch the trailer.