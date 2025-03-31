SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Snow (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A mystery thriller series set in the age of the climate crisis with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind.

James May: Our Man in … Japan (1 April)

Series. James May has always been intrigued by the idea of Japan; yet this nation and its culture remains a complete mystery to him. Now he’s on a one-man mission to immerse himself in its society, places, and people in a bid to unlock its extraordinary secrets and gain a genuine understanding into why this unique land and its people are the way they are.

Eurostar: Minding the Gap (2 April)

Documentary. The Eurostar: for 30 years this unique train line has zipped passengers between Paris and London in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Come aboard the Eurostar and see what it takes to build and operate an international rail line that traverses the complex Channel Tunnel, accompanied by on-board staff, engineers, and technicians.

Are You Autistic? (2 April)

Documentary. The past 5 years has seen a huge increase in the numbers of people with an autism diagnosis and there are currently over 170,000 people in the UK waiting for assessment.

Research in the field is moving fast and NHS GP Dr Claire Taylor wants to update her knowledge so she can better help if you think you are autistic.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

An extraordinary behind-the-scenes series capturing the construction of the next colossal stage of Sydney Metro, one of the world’s biggest railway projects.

Filmed over seven years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access to this world-scale mega project, capturing the human spirit of the massive engineering challenge facing more than 50,000 workers.

Secrets of Polygamy (4 April)

Docuseries. Investigator Matt Browning exposes the shocking realities of life within polygamist societies, such as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).

Through in-depth interviews with former members and exclusive photos and audio, Browning attempts to shine a light on these groups in which powerful men hold sway over thousands through fear and absolute rule.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Alone Australia Season 3. L-R: Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh. Image: Narelle Portainier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.