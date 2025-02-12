Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

Alone Australia Season 3 has announced its contestants ahead of the series premiere in March, with the promise of ‘the most daring season yet’.

Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

A spokesperson for the show said: ‘Alone Australia Season 3 is supersized in every way; the characters are bold, the competition fierce, the bushcraft masterful and the kill counts extraordinary. Prepare for surprises at every turn as our participants face each challenge with unparalleled grit and remarkable ingenuity.’

Alone Australia, as with its international counterparts, has been billed as the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner. With no camera crew, each participant must document their own survival through a brutal winter as they fight to stay warm, dry, fed and alive for as long as they can.

Bringing to the wild ten individually selected items, it’s up to each participant to navigate the unrelenting cold and wet of Tasmania’s West Coast Ranges.

Alone Australia Season 3 will feature five women contestants, making it the first season to bring equal gender representation to the cast. One participant becomes the first to grab the title of the oldest player in the series’ history.

SBS Head of Unscripted Joseph Maxwell said: ‘The resilience of the ten participants is extraordinary. Their unfiltered, raw stories are filled with surprise, insight and drama. Alone Australia Season 3 is gripping TV.’

ITV Studios Australia’s Chief Content Officer, Beth Hart, said: ‘Alone Australia Season 3 is the most addictive yet. Set in a stunning but unforgiving new location, records will be broken, human limits will be forced into uncharted territory and just when you think you know what’s coming, this phenomenal cast turns everything on its head.’

Alone Australia Season 3 contestants

Ben, 38

English Teacher, SA

Ben. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Ben

Hailing from a small town in South Australia, this country-born English teacher and bush poet has a knack for words – and a commitment to weekend bush skills practice that biorders on obsession. A Christian, dedicated husband, and proud father of three (including a set of twins), Ben juggles family life, teaching, and community involvement with big energy and admirable enthusiasm.

A former A-Grade SANFL footballer, with 227 games under his belt, Ben continues to be involved with his local team. His athletic body and competitive mindset give him the stamina, strength, and resilience needed to tackle any challenge and he’s counting on them, as well as his faith, for a competitive edge going into this experience.

Ben: ‘I am just as comfortable quoting Shakespeare as I am gutting a rabbit.’

Ceilidh, 34

Disability Services Officer, QLD

Ceilidh. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Ceilidh

Ceilidh is a fearless adventurer who never lets obstacles stand in the way of what she’s determined to achieve. Though she currently leads a suburban life as a Disability Services Officer living on the Sunshine Coast, she escapes to the wild whenever possible, indulging her passion for fishing and foraging.

Deaf since birth, Ceilidh has always found her deepest connection to the world through nature— a bond first nurtured by her father, who introduced her to the outdoors and took her fishing as early as three years old. He taught her how to bait a hook, catch fish, whittle tools and craft spears; skills that shaped her confidence as a child and fuelled a lifelong love of building and bushcraft into adulthood.

Ceilidh: ‘If there’s water, there’s life; put me near a body of water and I’ll find you something in it.’

Corinne, 38

Food Safety Consultant, TAS

Corrine. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Corinne

An only child, raised in the rural highlands of Scotland, now an adult living alone on ten acres of suburban bushland in the south of Tasmania, Corinne is not one to be intimidated by the cold, the wet or the isolation. With a deep passion for bushcraft, she thrives on play with natural materials, crafting utensils, baskets, and traps, but foraging is her true survival forte. I

t was her fascination with foraging that led her to start and grow a successful bushfood business, which she recently sold to pay off her home and focus on her dream of odff-grid living.

Self-taught and fiercely self-reliant, Corinne is a true do-it-yourselfer. She can butcher a carcass and tan a hide, but there’s one challenge she has yet to face: taking an animal’s life.

Corinne: ‘I think I’ll do okay. I’m stoic, stubborn and have a little bit of that masochism that goes a long way in a survival situation.’

Eva, 31

Rewilding Facilitator, NSW

Eva. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Eva

Home for Eva is a rustic, off-grid cabin in the hinterlands of NSW, where she lives with her partner. It is here where she thrives on sharing her passion for all things wild and igniting adventure and joy in others through her own outdoor education school.

Eva’s deep connection with nature came later in life. Shaped by city and party culture in her youth, she discovered the natural world as a young adult. This revelation completely shifted her path; she left her former life behind to embrace the wilderness, which now defines both her lifestyle and work. As a rewilding facilitator, Eva leads workshops to help others reconnect with nature.

For the past six years, she’s lived mostly outdoors, immersing herself in bushcraft, building projects, and tanning animal skins for clothing and homewares.

Eva: ‘This is not a weekend hobby for me, it’s a lifestyle.’

Karla, 35

Expedition Leader, QLD

Karla. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Karla

Karla is always on the go – she hasn’t stopped travelling, moving, skilling-up or adventuring since she first started. Her relentless energy and drive have defined her life of adventure and exploration. When she’s not on a ship leading expeditions across the globe, she’s travelling around Australia, living nomadically out of her 4WD.

Growing up in the Girl Guides, a lot of her childhood and teenage years were spent in the outdoors – and everything she’s done since has been outside!

Karla has worn many hats: wildlife zookeeper, commercial helicopter pilot, Kimberley fishing guide, and member of the Army Reserves among them. All will serve her well as she faces the challenges of Alone. Karla can fend for herself. She has extensive hands-on experience with wildlife – she can read animal behaviours, track, and catch them by hand.

Karla: ‘I want to find out if I really know my shit, or if I’m full of it.’

Matt, 31

Indigenous Youth Worker, WA

Matt. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Matt

Identifying as a Yanyuwa, Waanyi/Garawa man, Matt’s deep connection to culture stems from the teachings of Aboriginal elders and community leaders from Yawuru – Broome – where he lives rurally with his wife and two children.

A true country boy at heart, Matt grew up on a cattle station, developing a profound bond with the land. While his athleticism took him to the heights of professional rugby league, playing 17 NRL games for the Canberra

Raiders and NZ Warriors, it was his connection to country that ultimately called him back, leaving the sporting world behind to work with community and Indigenous youth.

Matt is highly skilled in traditional practices like goanna hunting, spearing stingrays, fishing in the shallows, and pig hunting with a nulla-nulla. A member of the Australian Bow Hunters Association, he’s proficient with compound and recurve bows, and hunts with rifles, bows, and traps. His fishing skills include fly fishing, ocean and freshwater fishing with bait, spears, handlines, and catch-and-release traps.

Matt: ‘Growing up, I didn’t watch Bob the Builder, I’d be out trying to hunt grandpa’s rabbits. I’ve literally been hunting my whole life and I’ve been outdoors since before I can remember.’

Muzza, 63

Bushman, VIC

Muzza. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.



First look at Muzza

Muzza might be the oldest participant ever on Alone Australia, but at ’63 years young,’ he’s quick to remind everyone that age is just a number. With the fitness and strength to match his adventurous spirit, this professional bushman and gifted storyteller has lived a life as rugged and varied as the Australian outback itself.

Over the years, Muzza’s career has included stints as a farmer, FIFO worker in the Pilbara, gold hunter, roo shooter, tuna fisherman, and pump mechanic—to name just a few. His body, marked by scars, is a living roadmap of encounters with Australia’s most formidable wildlife, each with a story to tell.

Raised on a dairy farm, Muzza’s playground was the bush from the moment he could walk. His fishing, hunting, bushcraft, tracking, trapping, and building skills were honed through a lifetime of hands-on experience. Today, he still provides 80% of his family’s protein through hunting and fishing, bringing home venison, rabbits, fish, and seafood.

Muzza: ‘I want to be the inspiration for my age group to get off their arses and challenge themselves. People hit their 60s and think they’re old – bullshit.’

Shay, 30

Professional Trapper, NZ

Shay. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Shay

Shay, a shy and soft-spoken North Island New Zealander, has always felt more at home in nature than anywhere else. A possum trapper since 16, he spends many days deep in the bush hunting for meat and fur to support his family. Living mostly off wild animals – venison, possum, wallaby, hedgehog, and rabbits – Shay and his wife prioritise sustainable, wild food. ‘It’s just better,’ Shay says. ‘No chemicals. Better for the environment. You play the role of a predator and provide for your family. Win/win.’

In recent years, Shay has shared his knowledge of New Zealand’s flora, fauna, and bush food on his YouTube channel, enjoying the process of documenting his adventures. A master tracker and trapper used to New Zealand’s harsh winters, he’s ready for the unique challenges of the Tasmanian wilderness. To prepare, he’s sewn possum skins into his oilskin jacket, a practice that keeps him warm and dry in the NZ bush.

Shay: ‘Tapping out is not an option … It might sound crazy, but I’m going to be there for 300 days.’

Tom, 33

Ecologist, NSW

Tom. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Tom

Tom lives a lifestyle grounded in self-sufficiency, nurturing his family with homegrown fruits, vegetables, foraged foods, and wild game – from small catches to larger hunts. A trained ecologist, he is currently an at-home-dad who also works as a zoo educator and runs his own nature education business, leading guided safaris and creating engaging content for councils across Sydney.

An expert in trapping, plant and insect identification as well as foraging, Tom has refined his skills through years of study and practice. Fishing, a lifelong passion, is where he truly excels, having mastered various techniques across all water types. Born without his right hand due to symbrachydactyly, Tom has confronted challenges head-on, adapting to life with and without prosthetics.

His exceptional adaptability shines through in his mastery of activities like rock climbing, building, hunting, swimming, kayaking, horseback riding, and fishing – all skilfully executed.

Tom: ‘I don’t think you go into something like this without being a little unhinged. In the wild parts of Tasmania, it’s cold, it’s rugged, it’s unforgiving. All ten of us are batshit crazy.’

Yonke, 52

Farmer & Permaculturalist, VIC

Yonke. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier.

First look at Yonke

Yonke is a stoic yet playful single mother, managing a 20-acre permaculture farm in rural Victoria while raising an 11-year-old daughter and twin teenage boys. Her life is a blend of hard work, sustainability, spirituality and nurturing her children in a close-knit, rural setting. She also runs rewilding workshops when she finds the time.

Raised by an adventurous single mother, Yonke spent much of her childhood travelling across Asia, deeply immersing herself in Eastern philosophies. With Dutch heritage, she left Australia at 18 to study forestry in the Netherlands, aiming to understand how forest communities thrive. Her journey continued in Brazil, where she lived in the forest for three months.

Her profound connection to forests and plant life means the idea of cutting down a tree for shelter is more distressing than hunting an animal for food.

Yonke: ‘I’ve spent my life looking at how humans connect with the wild world, through anthropology, ethnobotany, forestry and this is the next of level of it all – I just want to know what it feels like to completely rely on nature to sustain myself.’

Alone Australia is an A+E Media Group format and ITV Studios Australia production for SBS.

Alone Australia Season 3 premieres with a double episode on 26 March at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand, before finishing with a double finale on 4 June. All twelve episodes will be available with subtitles in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Korean, and with audio description for blind or vision-impaired audiences.