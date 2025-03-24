SBS on Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Alone Australia Season 3. L-R: Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh. Image: Narelle Portainier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.

Celine Dion: A Star Is Born (27 March)

Documentary. How did Céline Dion, a worldwide star who went on to become the world’s most famous Quebecker, find herself representing Switzerland at the most memorable edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the late 80s?

From Quebec to international star, this portrait traces the singer’s journey from a little girl to a young woman ready to seize the moment, and reveals the complexity behind her familiar image.

Faithless (27 March)

Series. A searing Swedish tale of love and betrayal, adapted from a script by multi-Academy Award-winner Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). Faithless is said to be inspired by events that took place in 1949, and by Bergman’s relationship with Gun Grut (later Gun Bergman).

The story is told across two time periods. In the present day the renowned director David Howard, 73 (Jesper Christensen), is reunited with his former great love, actress Marianne Vogler, 75 (Lena Endre). Their encounter forces them to confront the painful repercussions of their past relationship, not only for themselves but also for their families.

Bettany Hughes’ Lost Worlds: The Nabataeans (28 March)

Docuseries. For decades, historian Bettany Hughes heard of the enigmatic kingdom of Nabataea. Petra, their iconic capital, was part of a vast empire only now revealing its secrets. Seemingly lost to history, it’s time to tell their story and show the Nabataeans were as important as Ancient Greece, Rome, or Egypt.

SBS On Demand: recently added

In Bruges (19 March)

In Bruges. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2008). After a job gone wrong, hitman Ray and his partner await orders from their ruthless boss in Bruges, Belgium, the last place in the world Ray wants to be. The award-winning black comedy stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ciarán Hinds. Watch the trailer.

Breaking Point (20 March)

Breaking Point. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Shots are fired at the ‘Sunshine City’ shopping mall, a place where people from all walks of life go about their business. Over the course of six episodes, we follow different employees as their days spiral out of control. But which one will reach their breaking point and become the shooter?

Memory Bites with Matt Moran (10 March)

Memory Bites with Matt Moran. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The chef and restaurateur transports beloved famous faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation. Read ScreenHub’s review.