SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

Prisoner (18 Feb)

Series. Set over three months, a worn-down Danish prison is threatened with closure unless they can correct the bad press, violence and drug trade commandeering its reputation. Four of the prison officers – Sammi, Henrik, Miriam, and Gert – are tasked with making this change happen. But outside the prison walls, their lives are filled with conflict, secrets, and loneliness. Can they bring peace to their personal and professional lives?

Dark Side of Reality TV (18 Feb)

Series. Venture deep into the outrageous and often disturbing world of reality television, and the shows that helped redefine entertainment in the 21st century. With interviews from both legends of the genre and industry insiders.

James May: Our Man In Italy (21 Feb)

Series. James May is travelling the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries: Italy. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops. Watch the trailer.

If You Are The One – Season 15 (21 Feb)

Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earned itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.

The Oscar Goes To … (23 Feb)

This collection celebrates the variety of some of the Academy Award winners and nominees of years gone by, with titles including:

Argo (2012) – Winner: Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay and Best Achievement in Film Editing. Director Ben Affleck also stars alongside Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin and John Goodman.

Fame (1980) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score. Stars Eddie Barth, Irene Cara, Lee Curreri and Laura Dean. Director Alan Parker.

Goodfellas (1990) – Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Joe Pesci). Also stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco. Director Martin Scorsese.

Shaft (1971) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song. Stars Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi and Christopher St. John. Director Gordon Parks.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Pose – Seasons 1–3 (14 Feb)

Series. Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, Pose is a glorious and poignant musical drama exploring the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.