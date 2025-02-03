SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Madrid With Michael Portillo (3 Feb)

Series. Join Michael Portillo as he takes us on a whirlwind trip to Madrid. Michael reveals the secrets, sites and people that make this city tick, finding the best restaurants, bars, food markets and hotels, as well as the places only the locals know and love.

He’ll explore the hidden neighbourhoods off the tourist trail, and going behind-the-scenes of major landmarks, he reveals how in just a busy weekend you can find the real city.

Wilderness With Simon Reeve (3 Feb)

Series. On his toughest journeys yet, Simon Reeve travels through some of the most remote landscapes on Earth, in search of the people and the wildlife of earth’s greatest wildernesses. Beginning in the great rainforests of Congo, he then traverses the rugged landscape of Patagonia, the tropical seas of the Coral Triangle, and the harsh but bountiful Kalahari.

Irresistible: Why We Can’t Stop Eating (4 Feb)

Documentary. Why are ultra-processed foods so irresistible and how have they come to dominate our food culture? This documentary by medical doctor and academic Dr Chris van Tulleken features interviews with former food industry insiders who talk openly about the way in which popular foods have been designed to be irresistible.

Black Comedy in America (4 Feb)

Series. Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, and Ryan Davis journey through the history of Black comedy, examining the impact of Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, The Original Kings of Comedy, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Def Comedy Jam.

Scotland’s Poshest Train With Alan Cumming (6 Feb)

Four-part series. an extraordinary adventure on board The Royal Scotsman, an ultra-luxurious train promising an unparalleled odyssey through the very heart of Scotland. From the moment the train departs, Alan experiences the VIP treatment that has made the Royal Scotsman a byword for indulgence.

But his journey extends beyond the exclusive trappings and picturesque scenery, delving into the rich history and traditions of each destination.

Sandi Toksvig’s Woodland Restoration (8 Feb)

Three-part series. Ancient woodlands in the UK are under threat of extinction, but help is at hand. Armed with her trademark wit and a pair of size 3 chainsaw safety shoes, Sandi Toksvig sets out on a mission to restore and save a patch in Southern England.

Playing Nice (29 Jan)

Playing Nice.

Series. Playing Nice is based on the JP Delaney book of the same name. Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child

Couple Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are thrown into the world of the other couple, Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). But while they initially agree on a solution, Pete and Maddie soon learn they can’t trust the other couple, and ulterior motives are at play.

As tensions escalate, Pete and Maddie are forced to go to extreme lengths to protect their family.

Wonders Of The Moon With Dara Ó Briain (29 Jan)

Two-part documentary series. Writer, comedian and astronomy enthusiast Dara Ó Briain explores the mysteries and mind-blowing science behind the moon. The moon rules our lives in more ways than you might think. In this series, amateur astronomer Dara Ó Briain meets some of the world’s top lunar experts and meets the scientists and engineers working on the next generation of lunar explorers.

He explores the myths inspired by the moon, the way it influences our tides and tempers, and even meets someone who may one day become Europe’s first moon walker.

We Like Being Naked (31 Jan)

Documentary. Get up close and personal with the people who choose naturism as part of their lifestyle, and discover why they prefer to be clothes free, what they do naked, and how this affects their life in a positive way.

The Consultant (23 Jan)

The Consultant.

Series. After a tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge. Seemingly unqualified and unpredictable, he quickly makes his presence felt. Gone are the luxuries. Gone is the security. Playtime is over.

Soon the employees begin to realise they are not only fighting for their jobs: they are fighting for their lives. Starring Christoph Waltz, Aimme Carrero, Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff and Sloane Avery.