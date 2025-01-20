SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

The Consultant (23 Jan)

Series. After a tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge. Seemingly unqualified and unpredictable, he quickly makes his presence felt. Gone are the luxuries. Gone is the security. Playtime is over.

Soon the employees begin to realise they are not only fighting for their jobs: they are fighting for their lives. Starring Christoph Waltz, Aimme Carrero, Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff and Sloane Avery.

Outback Adventures In Western Australia (23 Jan)

Documentary. In one of the oldest landscapes on earth, exposed to the surface for billions of years, we search with a team of astrobiologists on life’s origin, get stuck with them in the mud, and dive into the tough work on a remote cattle station that is mainly done by young women.

On an area as big as mainland Denmark they muster cattle every year with horses, choppers and trial-bikes. Then, we see how bushfire is a disaster in a terrain full of oil-drenched eucalyptus and quick-burning spinifex grass, and accompany special-trained firefighters in their war against bushfires.

We also learn how the Indigenous elders teach their families to prevent bushburn from the beginning by making fire in the right way.

Divided We Stand (23 Jan)

Series. Berlin 1991: Karo Schubert has fought for a position as chief detective in reunified Germany. In the murder case of a high-ranking employee of the Ministry of Disarmament, tasked with disbanding the National People’s Army, she meets the newly appointed Western Commissioner Peter Simon from the special unit ZERV” Both claim the murder case for their department and are forced to investigate together.

Auschwitz: Countdown to Liberation (25 Jan)

Documentary. This film delves into the final months at Auschwitz, unravelling the stories of its survivors and giving voice to the eye-witness testimonies of local residents, liberators, and even perpetrators, during one of history’s darkest chapters.

Through firsthand accounts, expert interviews, and dramatic reconstructions, the documentary captures the horror and hope of a pivotal moment in World War II.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero (13 Jan)

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Join acclaimed Torres Strait Islander chef and cultural ambassador Nornie Bero on a vibrant journey through the breathtaking landscapes and rich traditions of her homeland in her brand-new series. Nornie explores the unique stories, flavours and histories of the Torres Strait Islands, showcasing the diverse cultures that thrive in this remote paradise.

Known for her passion for Indigenous cuisine and storytelling, Nornie invites viewers into her world as she cooks traditional dishes using locally sourced ingredients, while also sharing the customs of her Ancestors. From fishing with local communities to participating in traditional ceremonies, Nornie connects the past with the present, highlighting the resilience and creativity of the Torres Strait people.

Watch the trailer.

Homicide: Life On The Street – Seasons 1-7 & film (16 Jan)

Homicide: Life on the Street. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Built on an ensemble cast, including major guest stars including Robin Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Juliann Margulies, with a career-defining performance by Andre Baugher as Detective Frank Pembleton, this fast-paced police drama portrays the gritty detective work of a homicide inspired by real murder cases in 1990s Baltimore.

Homicide: Life On The Street (Seasons 1-3) will be available from 16 January, followed by season 4 on 23 January and season 5 on 30 January. Seasons 6 and 7, and the movie, will be available in February.

Like Water For Chocolate (16 Jan)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. Our star-crossed couple navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavours as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. The kitchen soon becomes her refuge.

For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, and transforming those who taste them.

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2 (6 Jan)

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Relationships are at the forefront in this British comedy series as Rachel’s (Amy James-Kelly) drive for independence is threatened by arranged marriage and cracks widen between David (Simon Bird) and Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) after he meets an imposing new member, MAUDE.

Meanwhile, Aaron will launch a revolutionary bid to drag The Order into the present day (with, and in spite of, his Dad’s help).

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (8 Jan)

Pagan Peak – Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Two investigators, Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter, have become bitter enemies. Gedeon’s rehabilitation in the service and his resulting promotion have made it difficult for Ellie to hold her colleague accountable for stealing evidence in a murder case.

That is, until a series of brutal murders rattles the German-Austrian borderlands. The convening of a cross-border Soko offers Ellie the chance to obtain the critical evidence against Gedeon. Meanwhile, Gedeon is driven solely by the search for a ghost from his past and follows the trail of a series of paintings of sleeping boys.