SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming April 2025

SBS On Demand: new in April

Cold Summer (1 April)

Series. Cold Summer was a sensational success in Italian primetime as Il metodo Fenoglio – L’estate fredda. The series is adapted from the bestselling novel by former anti-Mafia prosecutor Gianrico Carofiglio.

The story opens in Bari, October 1991. The murder of a moneylender seems only a small case to be quickly dismissed. Marshal Fenoglio (Alessio Boni) of the Carabinieri Operational Unit does not think so.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

Series. An extraordinary behind-the-scenes factual series capturing the construction of the newest Sydney Metro line which opened recently under the centre of the city. Almost a decade ago, the challenge was set – build a new, driverless metro railway through the heart of Sydney to bust crippling road congestion for generations to come.

Filmed over eight years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access behind the construction fences of this world-scale mega project.

30 Days of Lust (3 April)

30 Days of Lust. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This German comedy was the Audience Choice Winner at the Seriencamp Festival in 2024. Freddy (Linda Blümchen) and Zeno (Simon Steinhorst) are what you would call high school sweethearts. After 15 years, the pharmacist and the art restorer, both about to turn 30, still see eye to eye, even in the bedroom.

Thus, Zeno is taken by surprise by Freddy’s peculiar proposal: for 30 days, both are allowed to have sex with whomever they want. Watch the trailer.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (8 April)

The Handmaid’s Tale. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series returns for its sixth and final season. June’s (Elisabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.

Luke (OTFagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character.

The Big Eurovision Party (10 April)

Special. Get ready for a spectacular show filled with some of the biggest names from the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Eurovision star Edsilia Rombley.

Filmed in December 2024 at the packed Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam, The Big Eurovision Party concert sees Eurovision legends perform some of the most memorable songs from the much-loved, iconic song competition.

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

The Secret DNA of Us. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries.

Pandore Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Pandore is a thriller exploring the escalating clash between justice, politics media and big tech. The story resumes two years after the events of the first season of this Belgian drama with Mark as the Minister for Justice and Claire running her own law firm.

Starring Anne Coesens, Yoann Banc, Edwige Baily and Myriem Akheddiou.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Ceilidh. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner.

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.