Romance and love films streaming on SBS, iview, Stan, Netflix and more

From tear to cheers – these ten films offer new takes on matters of the heart.
14 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Past Lives. Image: A24.

Romance might lead to happiness, heartbreak, crying, laughter – or a heady mix of all of these. But these ten films, available to stream now, are definitely worth a watch.

Past Lives (2023) – Apple TV+

After decades apart, two childhood sweethearts are reuinited for a week in new York, where they have to confront their life choices, love, friendship and sadness. Directed by Celine Song and starring Greta Lee, Yoo Teo and John Magaro.

Read: Past Lives portrays lost love and identity in the Korean diaspora

Five Blind Dates (2023) – Prime Video

A fortune teller informs a Sydney woman that she will meet her soulmate on one of the next five dates she goes on in this new romantic comedy. Directed by Shawn Seet and starring Shuang Hu, Yoson An and Jon Prasida.

Read: Five Blind Dates, Prime review: a good time

Ali’s Wedding (2017) – SBS On Demand

Thanks to a supposedly white lie that takes on a life of its own, a Muslim cleric’s eldest son must follow through with an arranged marriage, even though he’s madly in love with an Australian born-Lebanese girl. Directed by Jeffrey Walker and starring Osamah Sami, Don Hany and Helena Sawires.

Moulin Rouge! (2001) – Disney+

Baz Luhrmann’s monster musical hit sees a young Scottish songwriter fall helplessly in love with an enigmatic courtesan and nightclub performer in 1890s Paris. Starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor and John Leguizamo.

The Big Lebowski (1998) – Binge

Yes, there’s a romance – of sorts between stoner pacifist The Dude (Jeff Bridges) and avant-garde artist Maude (Julianne Moore) in this Coen Brothers cult classic, but the true love story takes place between The Dude and his PTSD-suffering Vietnam vet bestie Walter (John Goodman). And if all else fails, f*** it, Dude, let’s go bowling.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) – Stan

Two women – an aristocrat and the painter commissioned to paint her portrait – embark on a sexual affair in 18th-century France. Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel.

Brooklyn (2015) – ABC iview

An Irish immigrant lands in 1950s Brooklyn, where she quickly falls into a romance with a local. When her past catches up with her, however, she must choose between two countries and the lives that exist within. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Domnall Gleeson and Emory Cohen.

Bros (2022) – Netflix

Two Manhattan men with commitment issues attempt a relationship – a journey of love, discovery and laughter awaits. Directed by Nicholas Stoller and starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Google Play, to rent or buy

Barry Jenkins’ film – based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name – won an Oscar for supporting actress Regina King (and was nominated for Best Film among other Academy Award nominations). It follows a woman seeking to prove the innocence of her wrongly charged lover before their child is born. Starring KiKi Lane, Stephan James, Colman Domingo and Regina King.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – Stan

An American-born Chinese economics professor accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous. Based on the global bestselling novel of the same name. Directed by Jon M Chu and starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Gemma Chan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

