Revelation Perth International Film Festival: first film highlights

The 26th annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival is back at Luna Cinemas Leederville from 12–16 July.

Affectionately referred to as ‘Rev’, the festival has been running screenings and film events in Perth since 1997.

This year, the festival program focuses on independent filmmakers who will challenge and entertain audiences of all ages with ‘boundary pushing content you likely won’t see on a big screen anywhere else’, said a representative.

‘We’re loving the ability to deliver a more compact and modular event – it’s of the time,’ said Festival Director Richard Sowada.

‘Compressing the event into five days with the same amount of films as before and following it on with four days of WA’s major VR, games and immersive technology event (XR:WA), builds a phenomenal critical mass across all screen-based media forms. It brings together these converging sectors, highlights new career opportunities and, unlike any film fest in the country, opens new ways of thinking about their relationships and what a screen-based festival can be.’

From Perth director and Revelation Perth International Film Festival Ambassador Ben Young (Hounds of Love, Extinction) comes Devil’s Peak. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright, Hopper Penn and Emma Booth and set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, the screen adaptation of David Joy’s novel Where All Light Tends To Go follows 18-year-old Jacob McNeely who is torn between his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves.

All sound and post-production requirements for Devil’s Peak have been handled by Western Australian providers, marking the first time the full scope of an international feature film of this scale was completed in the state.

Rev will hold the Australian premiere of Devil’s Peak on Wednesday 12 July.

I Like Movies

Rev will also host the WA premiere of Canadian comedy drama I Like Movies – the debut feature from director Chandler Levack. Set in the early 2000’s, the film stars Isaiah Lehtinen as Lawrence Kweller, a socially inept movie-obsessed 17-year-old who gets a job in a video store where he forms a complicated relationship with his older female manager. This indie gem ‘tugs at your heart strings and feels like a tribute to cinephiles around the globe’.

Witness the psychotropic spectacle of American politics from 2016 – 2021 with Hello Dankness, the latest sample-based experimental film from New York based Australian siblings Dan and Dominique Angeloro – the artist duo also known as Soda Jerk. A political fable disguised as a stoner musical comprised entirely of hundreds of pirated film samples, this is part political satire, part zombie stoner film and part Greek tragedy – a ‘record of the time, written from the time’.

Manifesto

Manifesto is a found-footage film comprised entirely of often-shocking videos uploaded by Russian teenagers to social media platforms. The presumably pseudonymous filmmaker Angie Vinchito has taken considerable risk with this dark, disturbing portrait of school life that shows how aggression and oppression are unwittingly passed on to the next generation.

Frank and Frank

Rev will then celebrate local filmmaking micro-budget triumphs with the world premiere screening of Frank and Frank, from Albany writer/director Adam Morris (Edward and Isabella). Frank and Frank is a bromance movie starring Myles Pollard and Trevor Jamieson that was filmed on location in Albany and Mt Barker, Western Australia.

The Revelation Perth International Film Festival is on from 12–16 July. For tickets and more information head to the Revelation Film Festival website.