Reading Cinemas: new films showing this week

Your guide to every film showing at Reading Cinemas in Australia this week, from 1-7 April.

4 April

Monkey Man

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Dev Patel directs and stars in this action film about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 3m

Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Not trusted to lead the flock of storks home to the north, Richard decides to go on his own in this family adventure.

Director: Benjamin Quabeck, Mette Tange

Cast: Dulcie Smart, Jay Myers

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 25m

The First Omen

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Director: Arkasha Stevenson

Cast: Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1hr 59m

The Tiger’s Apprentice

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: A young boy in San Francisco meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.

Director: Raman Hui, Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling

Cast: Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 24m

Still showing:

Dune: Part Two

Synopsis: In the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction epic, Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the horrible but inevitable future he’s witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe.

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Country: USA.

Cast includes: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler

Classification: M

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 49m

Immaculate

Synopsis: Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is warm welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbours dark and horrifying secrets.

Director: Michael Mohan

Cast: Sydney Sweeney

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 29m

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 53m

Kung Fu Panda 4

Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.

Director: Joel Crawford

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 34m

Imaginary

Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 44m

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (Malayalam)

Synopsis: The real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.

Director: Blessy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 51m

For showtimes and tickets, see the Reading Cinemas website.