Reading Cinemas: new films showing this week

Your guide to every film showing at Reading Cinemas in Australia this week, from 1-7 April.
4 April
Monkey Man
Synopsis: Dev Patel directs and stars in this action film about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.
Director: Dev Patel
Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley
Classification: MA
Runtime: 2h 3m
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
Synopsis: Not trusted to lead the flock of storks home to the north, Richard decides to go on his own in this family adventure.
Director: Benjamin Quabeck, Mette Tange
Cast: Dulcie Smart, Jay Myers
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 25m
The First Omen
Synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
Director: Arkasha Stevenson
Cast: Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1hr 59m
The Tiger’s Apprentice
Synopsis: A young boy in San Francisco meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.
Director: Raman Hui, Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling
Cast: Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 24m
Still showing:
Dune: Part Two
Synopsis: In the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction epic, Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the horrible but inevitable future he’s witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe.
Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
Country: USA.
Cast includes: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler
Classification: M
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.
Director: Gil Kenan
Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 49m
Immaculate
Synopsis: Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is warm welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbours dark and horrifying secrets.
Director: Michael Mohan
Cast: Sydney Sweeney
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 29m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.
Director: Adam Wingard
Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 53m
Kung Fu Panda 4
Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.
Director: Joel Crawford
Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 34m
Imaginary
Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 44m
Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (Malayalam)
Synopsis: The real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.
Director: Blessy
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul
Classification: M
Runtime: 2h 51m
For showtimes and tickets, see the Reading Cinemas website.