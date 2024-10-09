Prime Video: the 5 best films to stream right now

News

Here are our top five picks of the films newly added to Prime Video.

Challengers

  • 2024
  • Drama
  • Directed by Luca Guadagnino
  • Italy/USA
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 132m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Tennis player turned coach Tashi has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him into a world-famous Grand Slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she signs him up for a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

The Return of the Living Dead

  • 1985
  • Horror
  • Directed by Dan O’Bannon
  • UK/USA
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 91
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

When foreman Frank shows new employee Freddy a secret military experiment in a supply warehouse in Louisville, Kentucky, the two klutzes accidentally release a gas that reanimates corpses into flesh-eating zombies. As the epidemic spreads throughout the town, and the creatures satisfy their hunger in gory and outlandish ways, Frank and Freddy fight to survive with the help of their boss and a mysterious mortician.

Basic Instinct

  • 1992
  • Thriller, Mystery
  • Directed by Paul Verhoeven
  • USA/France
  • Classification: PG
  • Runtime: 128m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Catherine, a novelist with an insatiable sexual appetite, becomes a prime suspect when her boyfriend is brutally murdered – a crime she had described in her latest story.

The Mummy

  • 1999
  • Fantasy, Adventure
  • Directed by Stephen Sommers
  • USA
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 124m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Dashing legionnaire Rick O’Connell stumbles upon the hidden ruins of Hamunaptra while in the midst of a battle to claim the area in 1920s Egypt. It has been over three thousand years since former High Priest Imhotep suffered a fate worse than death as a punishment for a forbidden love – along with a curse that guarantees eternal doom upon the world if he is ever awoken.

Van Helsing

  • 2004
  • Action, Horror
  • Directed by Stephen Sommers
  • USA, Czech Republic
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 132m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline in defeating Count Dracula. Anna Valerious reveals that Dracula has formed an unholy alliance with Dr. Frankenstein’s monster and is hell-bent on exacting a centuries-old curse on her family

Also on Prime Video

Looking for something to watch on your Prime account? Here are six hidden gems you can stream right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video has released the trailer for new Australian series The Office, based on the hit UK and US shows of the same name.

In The Office (2024), Felicity Ward plays Hannah Howard, the charming and inept boss of Sydney-based packaging company Flinley Craddick. Hannah is the first-ever female iteration of The Office boss character.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

