Prime Video: the 5 best films to stream right now

Here are our top five picks of the films newly added to Prime Video.
Films new to Prime that you should watch this weekend:
Challengers
- 2024
- Drama
- Directed by Luca Guadagnino
- Italy/USA
- Classification: M
- Runtime: 132m
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%
Tennis player turned coach Tashi has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him into a world-famous Grand Slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she signs him up for a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.
The Return of the Living Dead
- 1985
- Horror
- Directed by Dan O’Bannon
- UK/USA
- Classification: M
- Runtime: 91
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%
When foreman Frank shows new employee Freddy a secret military experiment in a supply warehouse in Louisville, Kentucky, the two klutzes accidentally release a gas that reanimates corpses into flesh-eating zombies. As the epidemic spreads throughout the town, and the creatures satisfy their hunger in gory and outlandish ways, Frank and Freddy fight to survive with the help of their boss and a mysterious mortician.
Basic Instinct
- 1992
- Thriller, Mystery
- Directed by Paul Verhoeven
- USA/France
- Classification: PG
- Runtime: 128m
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%
Catherine, a novelist with an insatiable sexual appetite, becomes a prime suspect when her boyfriend is brutally murdered – a crime she had described in her latest story.
The Mummy
- 1999
- Fantasy, Adventure
- Directed by Stephen Sommers
- USA
- Classification: M
- Runtime: 124m
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%
Dashing legionnaire Rick O’Connell stumbles upon the hidden ruins of Hamunaptra while in the midst of a battle to claim the area in 1920s Egypt. It has been over three thousand years since former High Priest Imhotep suffered a fate worse than death as a punishment for a forbidden love – along with a curse that guarantees eternal doom upon the world if he is ever awoken.
Van Helsing
- 2004
- Action, Horror
- Directed by Stephen Sommers
- USA, Czech Republic
- Classification: M
- Runtime: 132m
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%
Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline in defeating Count Dracula. Anna Valerious reveals that Dracula has formed an unholy alliance with Dr. Frankenstein’s monster and is hell-bent on exacting a centuries-old curse on her family
