Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Space Cadet (4 July)

Film. Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her doctored application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. Starring Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu.

The Old Oak (24 June)

Film (2023). Directed by Ken Loach. The Old Oak is the last pub standing in a once thriving mining village in northern England, a gathering space for a community that has fallen on hard times. There is growing anger, resentment, and a lack of hope among the residents, but the pub and its proprietor TJ are a fond presence to their customers. When a group of Syrian refugees move into the floundering village, a decisive rift fueled by prejudices develops between the community and its newest inhabitants.

I Am: Celine Dion (25 June)

Documentary. Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

My Lady Jane (27 June)

Series. Comedy history retelling of the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 1553… F*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. Starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters.

Freelance (28 June)

Film (2023). Action comedy. Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator, Juan Venegas. When a military coup breaks out, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive.

Federer: Twelve Final Days (20 June)

Documentary. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, this is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures the tennis champion at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.

Anyone But You (21 June)

Romantic comedy film (2023). Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

The Boys – Season 4 (13 June)

A fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest. Starring Kar Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr.