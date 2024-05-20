News

 > Features

Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Prime Video from 20 to 26 May 2024 in Australia.
20 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Amazon Prime Blue Angels

Streaming

The Blue Angels. Image: Amazon.

Share Icon

The Blue Angels (23 May)

Documentary. From producers J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell, The Blue Angels takes audiences soaring with the US Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron as never before. Filmed for IMAX, the immersive footage puts you in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking manoeuvres that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

The Test – Season 3 (24 May)

Season 3 follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England and face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India, with a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive ‘BazBall’ style of play. Features okayers such as Captain Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey.

Read: What’s new to Prime Video in May 2024?

Added recently to Prime Video

Outer Range – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lili Taylor.

Expend4bles (13 May)

Film (2023). A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries and Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Starring Jason Stathan, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Paramount+ South Park
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
A publicity still from the upcoming series McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 on BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Kash Kash. Image: Doha Film Institute/DocPlay
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A publicity still for the upcoming 'Musicians' episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter on AMC+.
Features

AMC+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+ from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
ABC iview Restoration Australia
Features

ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 20 to 26 May, 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login