Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

The Blue Angels (23 May)

Documentary. From producers J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell, The Blue Angels takes audiences soaring with the US Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron as never before. Filmed for IMAX, the immersive footage puts you in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking manoeuvres that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

The Test – Season 3 (24 May)

Season 3 follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England and face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India, with a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive ‘BazBall’ style of play. Features okayers such as Captain Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey.

Added recently to Prime Video

Outer Range – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lili Taylor.

Expend4bles (13 May)

Film (2023). A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries and Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Starring Jason Stathan, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone.