Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream from 26 August to 1 September 2024 on Prime Video.
26 Aug 2024 16:14
Paul Dalgarno
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Prime Video: new to streaming

No Gain No Love (26 August)

Series. When it comes to family, love, or work, Son Hae-yeong has encountered loss after loss. In order to change her luck, she ends up seeking a fake wedding with her neighbourhood convenience store employee, Kim Ji-uk to avoid missing out on a promotion. Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-Hyun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (29 August)

Series. Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Starring Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film (2024). One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons. Watch the trailer.

Jackpot! (15 August)

Jackpot! Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins. Watch the trailer.

One Fast Move (8 August)

Film (2024). An action-adventure thrill ride about a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up. Starring KJ Apa, Eric Dane and Maia Reficco.

The Shakedown (8 August)

Film (2024). When his mistress threatens to expose the secret of their affair, a respected insurance broker seeks the help of his underworld brother to save his reputation. Starring Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, Julia Anastasopoulos and Berenice Barbier.

The Mallorca Files – Season 3 (8 August)

Series. British detective Miranda Blake and her laidback German partner Max Winter make up the perfect team – if only they could see it. In Season 3, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Starring Elen Rhys, Julian Looman and Maria Fernandez Ache.

Madame Web (8 August)

Film (2024). The standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines, Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future … and realiszes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

