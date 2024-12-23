Prime Video: new shows streaming January 2025

Prime Video: new in January

2 Jan

The Rig – Season 2

The Rig Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. Starring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall.

9 Jan

On Call – Season 1

On Call. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

10 Jan

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Film (2024). When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

16 Jan

Unstoppable

Unstoppable. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). The inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

17 Jan

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Series. A new, exclusive access docuseries following social media star Molly-Mae is coming to Prime Video, Molly-Mae: Behind It All will take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up. We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today. The first three episodes will launch on 17 January and the remaining three episodes will drop in Autumn 2025.

23 Jan

Harlem – Season 3

Series. After a shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

28 Jan

Elevation

Film (2024). Set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Elevation stars Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson.

30 Jan

You’re Cordially Invited

You’re Cordially Invited. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters.

The father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones. Y

Starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

