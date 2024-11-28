Prime Video: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Prime Video: new in December

3 Dec

Absolution

Absolution. Image: Prime Video. Streaming in December 2024 .

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.

Jack In Time For Christmas

Jack In Time For Christmas. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, he embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun.

Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue, Jack is joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davis, who, together with Jack’s unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter. Will Jack make it home in time to hang his stocking, or will he be spending the holidays in the doghouse?

4 Dec

Pop Culture Jeopardy

Series. Hosted by Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s ‘answer-and-question’ format that combines the academic rigour of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

6 Dec

The Sticky

The Sticky. Image: Prime Video. Streaming in December 2024.

Series. The Sticky, inspired by the true story dubbed the ‘Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist’, is from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan. It follows Ruth Landry, a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves.

She teams up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

10 Dec

Longlegs

Film (2024). In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Secret Level

Secret Level. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Series. A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

The series showcases a star-studded cast, from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves to Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison and more.

13 Dec

Bandish Bandits – Season 2

Series. The new season of the musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

Radhe and Tamanna now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy and brings in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self. Starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha,and Rajesh Tailang.

14 Dec

Christmas in the Spotlight

Film (2024). A famous singer and a football star begin dating, but their budding romance faces intense public scrutiny, forcing them to decide if their connection is real or merely a publicity stunt by the end of the Christmas season. Starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, David Pinard and Haley Kalil.

27 Dec

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Culpa Tuya. Image: Prime Video. Streaming in December 2024.

Film (2024). In this sequel to 2023 global hit Spanish Original Culpa Mia (My Fault), the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well? Starring Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara and Marta Hazas.