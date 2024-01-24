Prime Video: new shows streaming February 2024

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

2 Feb

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

New spy comedy series. John and Jane Smith become secret agents for a mysterious organisation. Created by created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover (based on the 2005 film of the same name). Stars Donald Glover, Maya Erskine and Parker Posey.

6 Feb

Bottoms

American teen comedy film directed by Emma Seligman about lesbian best friends PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as part of a scheme to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

The New Boy

In this film written and directed by written and directed by Warwick Thornton, a nine-year-old Aboriginal Australian orphan boy arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun.

Read the ScreenHub review.

9 Feb

Upgraded

In this film by Carlson Young, an art intern is invited on a work trip to London and meets a handsome and wealthy stranger on the plane. Stars Christine Lenig.

Silent Service – Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay

A new series based on the bestselling Japanese manga series. Kaieda Shiro is the captain of Japan’s first nuclear submarine, but he and his crew members go off-script as he pursues a better world. Stars Takao Osawa.

13 Feb

Five Blind Dates

In this film, a fortune teller tells a woman she will meet her true love on one of the next five dates. Stars Shuang Hu.

You Hurt My Feelings

In this film, a novelist’s marriage nosedives when she overhears her husband giving an honest review of her latest book. Stars Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.

16 Feb

This Is Me…Now

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in this love story co-written by Lopez.

19 Feb

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey

The story of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, from his early life in Greece to two-time NBA league MVP.

23 Feb

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

image: Prime Video.

Animated series starring Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne, about alien doctors who specialise in rare sci-fi ailments.

27 Feb

American Fiction

Film by Cord Jefferson. A novelist up in arms about the establishment profiting from Black entertainment writes a book under a pseudonym and ends up in a works of hypocrisy. Stars Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.

29 Feb

The Equalizer 3

Comedy action sequel from 2023, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

Reina Roja – Season 1

A Spanish/ Mexican thriller series in which the smartest woman on Earth becomes the leader of an experimental police project … but things run far from smoothly.