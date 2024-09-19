Prime Video: new shows & films streaming October 2024

Prime Video: new in October

1 October

Challengers



Challengers. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

3 October

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power S2 finale

Series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other. Starring Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh and Morfydd Clark. Read the ScreenHub review of S2.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

From 3 October, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will ignite cricket fans across the globe as the Australian women’s cricket team – led by Captain Alyssa Healy – begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title, with every moment live and exclusive to Prime Video at no additional cost to members.

House of Spoils

Film (2024). House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering. Starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed. Watch the trailer.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria. Starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson.

10 October

Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi. Watch the trailer.

18 October

The Office

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson.

24 October

Canary Black

Film (2024). A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Saffron Burrows and Rupert Friend.