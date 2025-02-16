Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Reacher – Season 3 (20 Feb)

Reacher – Season 3. Prime Video.

Series. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in Season 3 Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

1923 – Season 1 (1 Feb)

1923. Image: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. Streaming February 2025.

Series. At the behest of his widowed sister-in-law, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his Irish émigré wife Cara (Helen Mirren) sojourned to Montana to take over his younger brother’s spread and the raising of his sons.

The early 20th century would find them in constant contention with neighbouring ranchers, the indigenous peoples, and trying economic headwinds.

Invincible – Season 3 (6 Feb)

Series. Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons.

The Order (6 Feb)

The Order. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). An alarming surge in violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a weathered FBI agent (Jude Law) into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a charismatic domestic terrorist (Nicholas Hoult) who is plotting to overthrow the US government.

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel and stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron.

Watch the trailer.

Clean Slate (6 Feb)

Clean Slate. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A new comedy series from legendary producer, Norman Lear. The show follows Harry Slate (George Wallace), an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, who has a lot of soul searching to do when the estranged child he thought was a son returns home to Mobile as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy.

Newtopia (7 Feb)

Newtopia. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is serving his compulsory military service, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), as they race to be reunited in zombie-infested Seoul.

Starring Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae.

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin.