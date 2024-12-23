Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Film (2024). In this sequel to 2023 global hit Spanish Original Culpa Mia (My Fault), the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Starring Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara and Marta Hazas.

Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Longlegs (10 Dec)

Longlegs. Image: Neon.

Film (2024). In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Secret Level (10 Dec)

Series. A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

The series showcases a star-studded cast, from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves to Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison and more. Watch the trailer.

Bandish Bandits – Season 2 (13 Dec)

Bandish Bandits Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The new season of the musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

Radhe and Tamanna now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy and brings in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self. Starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha,and Rajesh Tailang.

Christmas in the Spotlight (14 Dec)

Film (2024). A famous singer and a football star begin dating, but their budding romance faces intense public scrutiny, forcing them to decide if their connection is real or merely a publicity stunt by the end of the Christmas season. Starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, David Pinard and Haley Kalil.

Absolution (3 Dec)

Absolution. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.

Your Christmas or Mine? (streaming now)

Film (2022). Students Hayley and James are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other. Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware that they have just swapped Christmases.

Starring Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Jim O’Hanlon. Watch the trailer.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is also streaming now on Prime Video.

Something from Tiffany’s (streaming now)

Something from Tiffany’s. Image: Erin Simkin/ Prime Video.

Film (2022). Rachel and Gary are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa, meanwhile, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson and Ray Nicholson.