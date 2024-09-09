Paramount Plus: top new shows streaming this week

Paramount Plus: new to streaming

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (11 September)

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

MTV VMAs 2024 (12 September)

Live music show. The MTV 2024 VMAs return to New York from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience. Tune in to all the action of the 2024 VMAs as Paramount+ streams the awards live from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, 12 September, staring with a pre-show, leading into the live awards show at 10am AEST. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

Dora – Season 2 (13 September)

Series for children. Everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Dora season two, will see Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

Tulsa King – Season 2 (15 September)

Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.

Paramount Plus: recently added

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2 (4 September)

Preschool series. Season 2 follows viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. The new season will see Chef welcome a delicious line-up of celebrity and influencer guest stars including the likes of Kristen Bell, Young Dylan, Tony Hawk and Danny Trejo.

Ridiculousness – Season 36 (4 September)

Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrek returns with co-host Steelo Brim to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (7 September)

Series for children. In season two of the PAW Patrol preschool spin-off series, fan favourite character Rubble goes on adventures with a whole new crew of pups; the pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Mean Girls (28 August)

Mean Girls (2024). Image: Paramount Pictures.

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho. Watch the trailer.