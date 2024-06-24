News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Top Gear UK, Series 27. BBC/Paramount+

Streaming

Top Gear UK, Series 27. Image: Paramount+.

Share Icon

Added this week

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

Football in June (all month)

They captured the hearts of a nation, and they are about to remind us why. The CommBank Matildas will go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys turn when the Subway Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026TM Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.

ReadTop Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

Added recently

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (21 June)

Kevin Costner Yellowstone One-Fifty. Paramount+
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone One-Fifty. Image: Paramount+

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (19 June)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (19 June)

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants; The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 (19 June)

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and
fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

How Music Got Free (12 June)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

She Said (15 June)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Bear returns to streaming this week. Image: Disney+.
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 April on all the major…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Megafauna: what killed Australia's giants ABC
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 24 to 30 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Nine Lives of... SBS on Demand.
Features

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on SBS from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
That '90s Show. Image: Netflix
Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Stan Hotel Cocaine
Features

Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login