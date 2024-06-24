Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Added this week

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

They captured the hearts of a nation, and they are about to remind us why. The CommBank Matildas will go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys turn when the Subway Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026TM Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.

Added recently

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (21 June)

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone One-Fifty. Image: Paramount+

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (19 June)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (19 June)

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants; The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 (19 June)

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and

fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

How Music Got Free (12 June)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

She Said (15 June)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.