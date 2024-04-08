News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Paramount+ from 8 to 14 April 2024.
8 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

Praise This (8 April)

Film (2023). A young woman with aspirations to become a singing superstar joins an underdog Atlanta choir in the lead up to a national competition. Starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington and Quavo.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (10 April)

Film (2023). Ethan Hunt and his IMF chums have to track down a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (10 April)

Series. Lincoln Loud embarks on new adventures in Royal Woods with his bestie Clyde, all the while ruminating on his home life with ten sisters.

The Loud House – Season 7 (10 April)

Animated series following the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old who lives with ten sisters and – with the help of his friend Clyde – has to learn new ways to survive. Starring Grey Griffin, Lara Jill Miller and Jessica DiCicco.

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (11 April)

The reality show returns, in Cape Town, with a cast of familiar faces and new players – all of whom are in the running for the grand prize of $300,000. 

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure! (12 April)

Animated series. Follow Dora, Boots and the rest of the gang on their adventures as they explore their way through the magical rainforest. Starring Marc Weiner, Zermeño and Sasha Toro.

Added recently

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (1 April)

TV Valentine’s Day-themed special with the ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5 (4 April)

The fifth and final season of the show following the starship Discovery crew in the 32nd century. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman.

Blackberry (4 April)

Film (2023). A comedy drama about the rise and heady fall of the world’s first smartphone. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

Ticket to Paradise (7 April)

Roberts And Clooney Leaning On Each Other Looking Cheesy
Ticket to Paradise. Image: Universal Pictures.

Film (2022). Australian-shot film in which a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their mistakes from the past. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Sean Lynch.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Reviews

White Fever, ABC review: more than 'maybe I need to bang Asian dudes'

Ra Chapman's new series spotlights complex and likeable characters against a backdrop of race, identity and belonging.

Anthony Morris
Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan
Features

Such Brave Girls, Stan – streaming preview

The BAFTA-nominated comedy series about a trio of dysfunctional women is written and created by its star, Kat Sadler.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Andrew Scott in Ripley. Image: Netflix.
Opinions & Analysis

Is Tom Ripley gay? Netflix's adaptation keeps it ambiguous

The Ripley villain in the Netflix series is just as unknowable as Patricia Highsmith wrote him.

The Conversation
Opinions & Analysis

The Gentlemen on Netflix: why do ‘gentlemen’ still fascinate us?

Guy Ritchie's latest crime series draws on a powerful male archetype. Psychology explains how it works.

The Conversation
News

Our Law: First Nations police series expands across Australia

A second series of the observational doco will follow Indigenous police working within the system around Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login