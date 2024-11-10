Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new shows streaming

2024 MTV EMAs (11 Nov)

Music special. Now in its 30th year, music’s biggest global celebration will be staged for the first time in Manchester’s Co-op Live, marking its epic return to the UK. Taking place in Manchester on Sunday, 10 November and hosted by global superstar Rita Ora, the 2024 MTV EMAs features a line-up of performances from global artists including Benson Boone, Raye, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims and The Warning.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will also be broadcast on Monday, 11 November on 10 Peach Comedy at 8.30pm and 10 at 11.10pm.

The Smurfs – Season 3 (13 Nov)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, season three of The Smurfs introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

Paramount+: recently added

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (5 Nov)

Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. Watch the trailer.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3 (6 Nov)

Series. This popular animated show makes a splash with Season 3. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season features 18 half-hour episodes and four hour-long musical specials following Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (8 Nov)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2023). Following a U.S. Naval First Officer standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardising the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund and Lewis Pullman.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (8 Nov)

Film (2024). Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows ChineseAmerican teenager Tom Lee, whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Starring Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

Max & The Midknights – Season 1 (30 Oct)

Animated series. A faraway kingdom holds a series of fantastical, heartfelt and humorous journeys in this all-new CG-animated show for children. Based on the bestselling children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, the show follows an adventurous ten-year-old named Max who embarks on a quest with her newfound friends to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from ominous forces. Watch the trailer.