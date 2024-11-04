Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (5 Nov)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. Watch the trailer.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3 (6 Nov)

Series. This popular animated show makes a splash with Season 3. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season features 18 half-hour episodes and four hour-long musical specials following Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (8 Nov)

Film (2023). Following a U.S. Naval First Officer standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardising the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund and Lewis Pullman.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (8 Nov)

Film (2024). Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows ChineseAmerican teenager Tom Lee, whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Starring Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

Paramount+: recently added

Max & The Midknights – Season 1 (30 Oct)

Animated series. A faraway kingdom holds a series of fantastical, heartfelt and humorous journeys in this all-new CG-animated show for children. Based on the bestselling children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, the show follows an adventurous ten-year-old named Max who embarks on a quest with her newfound friends to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from ominous forces. Watch the trailer.

Poppa’s House – Season 1 (22 Oct)

Series. The Wayans family returns to TV sitcoms in the all-new CBS multi-cam comedy Poppa’s House. In the hilarious new series, happily-divorced, and legendary, talkradio host Poppa is challenged at work by a new female co-host and at home, still parenting his adult son, who tries to pursue his passion while being a good father and husband. Starring the real-life father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5 (24 Oct)

Animated series. In the fifth and final season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing space potholes – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Lioness – Season 2 (27 Oct)

Lioness – Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Series. This season sees the return of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Kidman. Watch the trailer.