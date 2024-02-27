News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming March 2024

From A Gentleman in Moscow to The Thundermans Return – your guide to the best new shows to stream on Paramount+ this month.
27 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

A Gentleman in Moscow. Image: Paramount+.

Have a Paramount+ account but don’t know what to watch? Our guide to new shows to stream on the platform this month is here to help.

7 March

The Thundermans Return

In this 2024 film by Trevor Kirschner, we’re back with the family as they enter a new era of superhero crimefighting. Starring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Addison Riecke.

Unseen

2023 horror film by Yoko Okumura, following a gas station worker who receives a call from a nearly blind woman on the run from her ex in the woods. Starring Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missi Pyle.

13 March

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14

It’s the return of the talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant … ring the bells!

14 March

Little Wing

In this 2024 film by Dean Israelite, a 13-year-old girl finds herself in the world of pigeon racing while coping with her parents’ divorce and the imminent loss of her home. Starring Kelly Reilly, Brian Cox and Broklynn Prince.

15 March

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 3

A number of the mothers from the Teen Mom franchise get together to reconnect with each other and celebrate their friendships.

20 March

Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3

We’re back with the ‘hottest stars’ from the UK and the USA, as they head off off for a summer of love, with some unwelcome surprises.

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2

The return of the series in which teenager Sadie’s wish comes true, bringing Lay Lay magically to life.

28 March

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

29 March

A Gentleman in Moscow

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

