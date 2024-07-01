News

Paramount+: new shows streaming July 2024

From Fake to Reno911! – your guide to new shows to stream on Paramount+ this month.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Asher Keddie and David Wenham in Fake. Image: Paramount+.

The best new shows to stream on Paramount+ this July.

4 July

Fake – Season 1

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

10 July

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

14 July

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their underseas home of Bikini Bottom. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd, among others.

15 July

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14

Series. Incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, are back and ready to plunge into all-new adventures.

Mafia Spies – Season 1

Docuseries. This eight-part series, based on the book by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), talks to the key players, giving their first-hand accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana, pitting Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangster and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

17 July

Monster High – Season 2

Series. It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more.

18 July

Reno 911! – Season 8

Series. Deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department take viewers behind the scenes as they patrol the Biggest Little City in the World, keeping the streets safe from everyone but themselves. Join the ride as Reno’s finest are back to fight crimes (and occasionally commit them) on a brand-new season.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
